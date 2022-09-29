"I'll definitely make a good comeback" - Varun Chakaravarthy looking at India return through Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL 2023 performances

As far as surprising cricketing truths go, the fact that Varun Chakaravarthy has never played a T20 for Tamil Nadu is right up there with the strangest. A man who has been an Indian Premier League regular for a few seasons now, who has even played for the country in a T20 World Cup, has never featured in a shortest-format game for his state side.

But that's just how Chakaravarthy's journey has been. He has consistently broken the mold, and he has experienced both the highs and the lows of his unusual path. Picked in Tamil Nadu's squad for the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the spinner is hell-bent on proving his worth and orchestrating an international comeback.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Varun Chakaravarthy opened up on his feelings after the Men in Blue's disappointing campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup, his IPL experiences with the Kolkata Knight Riders and his roadmap to becoming an Indian regular once again.

Excerpts from Varun Chakaravarthy's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Varun Chakaravarthy was thrust into India's 2021 T20 World Cup side at a moment's notice

Q: After a long wait, you're finally all set to play a T20 match for Tamil Nadu. What does it mean to you and your family to represent the state side in the format that has brought you so much success?

Varun Chakaravarthy: I feel so honored to be representing Tamil Nadu again after three years. I hope I can do well. The team has already been doing well and I hope I can reinforce the team.

Q: We all know your roots are in tennis-ball cricket. Do you ever go back to playing tennis-ball cricket, just for fun?

Varun Chakaravarthy: Sometimes when I’m free I do make sure that I catch up with my friends and play tennis-ball cricket. Whenever I’m in Chennai, I make sure to do that.

Q: We're seeing almost all of Tamil Nadu's squad in the IPL picture. Do you think TN is on the way to becoming a domestic powerhouse, or is it already?

Varun Chakaravarthy: Tamil Nadu has been doing very well in the last three-four years. That’s why there are around 14 players in the IPL right now. It’s only because of the association, TNCA, which is conducting the TNPL and churning out more players. This time also there are many new talents to watch out for. I don’t want to make a result-oriented comment; I don’t want to say that we are the best or that we are going to be the best. We are doing really well and all the guys are really talented. That’s what matters.

Q: Tamil Nadu are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. How does it feel to be walking into such a side, and how do you think your role will be defined amid the plethora of spinners TN have?

Varun Chakaravarthy: I haven’t yet spoken to the coach and the captain regarding my role. But it definitely feels good to be part of the plethora of spinners at Tamil Nadu.

Q: Of course, you must have dreams of making a comeback to the Indian team. Does this journey start in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Tamil Nadu? Do you have a roadmap that leads you back to international cricket?

Varun Chakaravarthy: Of course, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a very important platform for me. I’m sure that I’ll knock the doors down again because I’ve worked hard. Let’s see, if God is kind enough I’ll get the chance again. Yeah, exactly. I do know SMAT is going to play an important role, as well as the next IPL. In these two tournaments if I do well, I’ll get the chance again.

Q: What are your aspirations when it comes to red-ball cricket? We haven't seen a lot of spinners of your kind thriving in the longer formats, so how do you see yourself breaking the trend?

Varun Chakaravarthy: Yes, I have my own aspirations from red-ball cricket, but it’s going to take some time. I need to work on my run-up for that; I need to have a slower run-up for red-ball. For T20s and one-days, I have a very fast run-up and it’s a little long. In the longer formats, I need to bowl 25-30 overs and I can’t be running in like that all day. So I need to make my run-up more economical and less energy-consuming. I’m trying to work on that, and if it comes out well then I’ll start focusing on red-ball cricket seriously.

Q: Your story, which almost everyone knows now, is very inspirational. Do you have any words of advice for budding cricketers who might be doing their degrees or pursuing alternate career paths? What can they learn from your experiences?

Varun Chakaravarthy: Just ask yourself what your calling is, and try to find it. It has to be for yourself and not for anyone else. You have to stay true to yourself. Whatever your calling is, you can find it, whether it’s cricket or anything else.

Q: You've experienced some tough times over the last few years, whether it is injuries or cricket-related issues. When the going gets tough, who are your biggest supporters and well-wishers? How do you get through the difficult phases in life?

Varun Chakaravarthy: My family, my wife and everyone else - they always have my back. I talk to them whenever I’m low. It’s bound to happen, and that’s the nature of this game. In India, it’s bound to happen because of the amount of competition. Someone is going to push someone else, and that’s just the way it is. It’s better to accept it instead of trying to fight it.

Q: Finally, what can we expect from Varun Chakaravarthy in the next year or so?

Varun Chakaravarthy: You can expect a better player both physically and mentally. I’m definitely looking to play for the country. I’ll definitely make a good comeback.

