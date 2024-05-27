"I look forward to being back" - Mitchell Starc keen to return for 2025 edition after his match-winning performance for KKR in IPL 2024 final

Australian and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said he is looking forward to returning for IPL 2025, claiming that he thoroughly enjoyed the 17th season. The left-arm speedster also addressed his future, with age catching up.

With the Knight Riders shelling out ₹24.75 crore for Starc, they got their money's worth, especially in the knockout games. The Aussie bowler lifted his performance massively from the league stage, delivering match-winning bowling performances in both Qualifier 1 and the final.

Speaking at a presser after the IPL 2024 final, the new-ball bowler said:

"Next year, I don't know the schedule exactly, but as I said, I enjoyed it and I look forward to being back next and hopefully it is purple and gold next year once again."

The 34-year-old played in the IPL for the first time since 2015 and largely struggled in the league stage. The final saw Starc earn the Player of the Match award for figures of 3-0-14-2 as he helped bowl out the SunRisers Hyderabad for 113.

"Certainly I am closer to the end of my career than the start" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

The veteran cricketer hinted at retiring from ODI cricket in the next few years to participate in more franchise cricket. He said:

"Last 9 years, I have prioritised Australian cricket and IPL has been my time off and give my body a break and spend some time with my wife also. That's certainly been what the outlook has been for the last 9 years. Moving forward, look, certainly I am closer to the end of my career than the start, so, one format may drop off."

"It is a long time away, the next ODI World Cup and whether that format continues for me or not, it may open doors for more franchise cricket, so, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, it leads into the World Cup, so that's the other side of it, the benefit of being here. It is an amazing tournament with amazing players and the success has been fantastic."

By beating the SunRisers in the final, the Knight Riders claimed their third IPL title.

