“I’m calling them gareeb” - Virender Sehwag’s huge statement on RCB ahead of IPL 2025 match vs GT

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took a massive dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), calling them 'gareeb' for not winning a single IPL trophy yet. Sehwag's remarks came in response to the points table, where RCB are currently in the top spot in IPL 2025 with two wins in as many outings.

Led by new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB dismantled the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener by seven wickets. They then produced a sensational all-round performance to defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs. The CSK victory was also RCB's first victory against their arch-rivals in Chennai since 2008.

Nevertheless, the impressive start did not stop Sehwag from poking fun at RCB in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

He said (via Hindustan Times):

"Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitnin der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top). What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I'm not talking about that. The ones who haven't won a single trophy, I'm calling them gareeb."

RCB have been among the most consistent sides in the last few IPL seasons, qualifying for the playoffs in four of the last five editions. However, with numerous playoffs and three final appearances, RCB continues to search for their elusive IPL title.

RCB will play their home opener of IPL 2025 tomorrow

RCB have won their opening two games the hard way, defeating KKR and CSK away from home. They will look to make it three in a row when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home outing in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

GT have split their opening two matches, losing the first encounter to Punjab Kings (PBKS) before brushing aside the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their second game.

A 2-0 start for RCB has been a rare sight for Bengaluru fans, with the side achieving that feat only twice in 2014 and 2021. Their best-ever start to an IPL season came in 2021 when they won their first four matches before suffering a loss to CSK.

