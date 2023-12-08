“I’m fine” – Ben Stokes shares update on his knee surgery after skipping IPL 

England Test captain Ben Stokes on Friday, December 8, shared an update on his knee surgery. The star all-rounder said that he is doing fine in a picture shared on his Instagram story. The photo showed stitches on his knees and bruises.

Stokes captioned his social media post:

“Bruising will always make its way down yeah? I’m fine btw it’s normal.”

Ben Stokes' latest Instagram story.

For the unversed, Stokes skipped the Indian Premier League 2024 season to manage his workload. He, however, will play in the five-match Test series in India and the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently issued a statement that read:

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024.”

Stokes was last seen in action in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 304 runs in six games, including two half-centuries. He came out of retirement for the mega ICC event but England failed to deliver as defending champions. The Jos Buttler-led side finished seventh in the World Cup points table to secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ben Stokes has led England to 13 wins in 19 Tests, including a draw. He will now look to deliver in India both as captain and player. Besides captaincy and batting, Stokes is likely to bowl during the five-match series after his surgery.

“We will go down in the style we want to go down” – Brendon McCullum hints Ben Stokes-led England will stick to Bazball in India during Test series

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum recently said that the Ben Stokes-led English team will continue to play in Bazball mode despite enormous challenges to deliver in the upcoming series against India. He was quoted as saying at RCB innovation lab’s meet in Bengaluru:

“We have got a huge challenge against a very good Indian team in five tests in India. I am excited about it because you want to test yourself against the best side and I genuinely believe that India is the best in their own condition."

He added:

“If we have success then fabulous, if we don’t, then I know we will go down in the style that we want to go down.”

2024 England tour of India schedule:

1st Test: January 25-29 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: February 15-19 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala