"I'm getting you to Rajasthan, I want to look after you" - Shane Watson recalls how Shane Warne played a massive role in introducing him to the IPL

Former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shane Watson believes late Australian legend Shane Warne had a huge role to play in his development as one of the best all-rounders of his time.

The 40-year-old recalled a time when he was not on the radar of the Australian selectors due to his injury woes.

But that was when Warne decided to help Shane Watson realize his potential and took him to the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Watson proved to be the breakout star of the season, as he scored 472 runs and also picked up 17 wickets as the Royals won the title under Warne's captaincy.

Speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast, Shane Watson shared an anecdote about how Shane Warne believed in him when he wasn't at his best. He said:

"In 2008, I was really in the Australian cricket's scrap heap. I had been injured on and off for a couple of years and people started to get frustrated as I was. I wasn't able to play the games as every time I started playing I used to get injured. Warnie said 'I am getting you to Rajasthan. I want to look after you and help you get the best out of you.'"

Shane Watson @ShaneRWatson33 twitter.com/rajasthanroyal… Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals 💔 https://t.co/eq48Smxugi Such incredible words. Warnie, we are all going to miss you so much. We are all eternally grateful for you just being you. Such incredible words. Warnie, we are all going to miss you so much. We are all eternally grateful for you just being you. 💗💔💔 twitter.com/rajasthanroyal…

Shane Warne was the reason we won the tournament: Shane Watson

IPL 2008 proved to be a breakthrough season for Shane Watson as he then became an integral part of the Australian team.

But he also believes that the title win was special for Warne, as the latter never really got an opportunity to captain Australia. On this, Watson stated:

"He was the captain-coach of Rajasthan for four years that I played there. I knew it but not to the spot of depth to how much it meant to him. Being a captain, which he never got a big opportunity to captain Australia."

Apart from Watson, the Royals unearthed a number of other stars that season like Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Watson has no doubt that it was Warne's influence that helped them win the title.

"As a coach, he just knew how to get the best out of the individuals, not just me. Warnie was the reason why we won that tournament. His incredible ability to try and pull individuals and group together as soon as possible, that was the reason why we won."

The Royals have begun the IPL 2022 season strongly with a thumping 61-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be hungry to finally bring the trophy home after 14 long years.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar