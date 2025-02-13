"I'm officially passing the baton over to you"- Faf du Plessis sends heartfelt message to new RCB captain Rajat Patidar ahead of IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has sent a message to the team's new skipper Rajat Patidar ahead of IPL 2025. The South Africa star congratulated the new captain and shared valuable tips.

RCB made the announcement of their new captain at a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 13. The Bengaluru-based franchise named Rajat Patidar as their captain in the presence of head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat.

Faf du Plessis, who captained RCB from 2022 to 2024, sent a video message to Patidar, which was played during the media event. RCB shared the clip on X, in which du Plessis said:

Trending

"Hi Rajat! I'm so happy to congratulate you on being the new RCB captain. I'm officially passing the baton over to you. It's a great honor captaining any IPL team, and it is really special being the captain of RCB as it is truly a great fanbase, and you'll see they will be always there to support you all the way."

Expand Tweet

Patidar's IPL career peaked under du Plessis' captaincy. He scored a century for RCB in the 2022 season's Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which helped him become a regular in the team.

"You have a great leadership group that will be there with you to support you" - Faf du Plessis to Rajat Patidar

In the second part of the same video, Faf du Plessis highlighted how the coaching group and leadership team of RCB will always be available to help the new captain Rajat Patidar. He added:

"Also, the coaching staff is there with their experience to guide you and make sure that you find your feet and have a great time captaining. And lastly, you have a great leadership group that will be there with you to support you all the way, so make sure you lean on them because it will help you when times get tough."

IPL 2025 will be Rajat Patidar's first season as IPL captain. It will be interesting to see if he can lead RCB to their maiden championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news