Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has expressed his desire to act in a Bollywood film alongside superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan. With the former Caribbean cricketer now serving as SRK-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) mentor, the ex-West Indies captain said he is "waiting on the boss."

Bravo retired from all forms of cricket in September 2024 and was later announced as the mentor of the Knight Riders. The former seam-bowling all-rounder has a vast amount of experience in T20 cricket, having featured in a staggering 582 games from 2006 to 2024, scoring 6970 runs while taking 631 scalps. He is the second-most capped player in the format behind his countryman Kieron Pollard.

In a video shared by the Knight Riders on X, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur asked Bravo:

"The question in my mind is why haven’t you tried Bollywood?"

The Trinidadian responded:

"I’m waiting on the boss."

Kapur asked:

"The big big boss?"

Bravo said:

"Yeah. The boss of Bollywood. The King. I’m in his team now. So, he cannot hide anymore."

Kapur asked:

"So there is a chance we can see you in a B’wood movie?"

Bravo said:

"100 per cent. I have watched a few of his movies. One of my favourites is, My name is Khan. I’m not a terrorist. I like Fan. I like his song with Akon, Chammak Challo. My favourite song with him is Lungi Dance."

The veteran had notably released his first single song named 'Champion' to commemorate West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup victory.

Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker for CSK

Dwayne Bravo in CSK colours. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the West Indian, who played for CSK from 2011 to 2022, is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 154 scalps in 130 matches. He was also part of CSK's title wins thrice in 2011, 2018, and 2022 and mentored them in the 2023 edition.

As for his new franchise, the Knight Riders' 2025 campaign is currently on thin ice as they need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance of reaching the playoffs.

