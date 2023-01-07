"I won't have money, he would be that expensive" - Gautam Gambhir on how much he would pay Dasun Shanaka in an IPL auction now

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir believes Dasun Shanaka would have been bought at an exorbitant price if the IPL auction were to happen today.

Shanaka smoked an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls in the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The Lankan skipper went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction late last year.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Gambhir was asked how much he would pay Shanaka if the auction happened today, to which the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor responded:

"I won't have money, he would be that expensive, the way he has batted. That is what the auction is all about. Imagine if this series had happened just before the auction, some of the franchises would probably not have had the money to buy him."

Gambhir cast his vote for Axar Patel ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for a place in India's limited-overs side when asked to choose between the two, reasoning:

"Axar in ODI and T20 cricket. The reason is because someone has let go of that opportunity for whatever reason and someone has grabbed it, so he has to wait. Axar has done nothing wrong to be not part of the setup, especially the playing XI. Jadeja has to wait."

Axar registered figures of 2/24 in four overs and followed it by smashing 65 runs off 31 balls in India's run chase in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The spin-bowling all-rounder also scored an unbeaten 31 off 20 deliveries in the first game, but went wicketless.

"One of the game-changers, not the real game-changer" - Gautam Gambhir on India's 7 no-balls

Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir was also asked if the seven no-balls bowled by India were a real game-changer in the second T20I. He replied in the negative, explaining:

"One of the game-changers, not the real game-changer because Shanaka played an unbelievable knock and so did Kusal Mendis. Their seamers were really good as well. So I would not say that only those seven free hits."

Gambhir added that the visitors deserve immense credit for showcasing their class on the field, elaborating:

"Yes, they did go for too many runs, but then you will have to give it to Sri Lanka because you still have to get those 170-180 and you still have to hit those free hits for those 31 runs. So I think it's the ability, it's the class and what they did on the cricket field was more important as compared to just these seven free hits."

Sri Lanka made the best of India's largesse in the second T20I. Apart from Shanaka's blazing knock, Kusal Mendis smashed 52 runs off 31 deliveries and Charith Asalanka scored a 19-ball 37.

