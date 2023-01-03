"I was numb for a couple of minutes" - Shivam Mavi on being  selected for India's T20I squad to face Sri Lanka

Rookie Indian pacer Shivam Mavi admitted that he felt numb for a few minutes after learning of his selection in India's T20I squad to face Sri Lanka. The 24-year-old acknowledged that he failed to understand what had happened for some time.

The selectors have rewarded Mavi with a national call-up for the first time after a productive season of white-ball cricket.

The right-arm paceman picked up ten wickets in seven games at 14.50 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23. He followed it up with 14 scalps in as many matches at 17.64 apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

BCCI @BCCI



In conversation with - By



Full Interview #INDvSL



bit.ly/3GJMQD7 Wankhede memories, reuniting with U19 teammates and the emotions of training in India coloursIn conversation with #TeamIndia speedster @ShivamMavi23 - By @ameyatilak Full Interview Wankhede memories, reuniting with U19 teammates and the emotions of training in India colours 💙In conversation with #TeamIndia speedster @ShivamMavi23 😎 - By @ameyatilakFull Interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSL bit.ly/3GJMQD7 https://t.co/NkPfL3NQ0P

In a video uploaded by BCCI, Mavi revealed that he informed his family after coming to terms with his selection and admitted the pride he felt about wearing the jersey.

Speaking at the Wankhede Stadium, the venue for the first T20I, he said:

"I was playing in the Ranji Trophy and it was unbelievable to see my name in the squad. I was numb for a couple of minutes, thinking 'What just happened?' I immediately called and told my family and they were happier than me. I just kept looking at my jersey when I wore it.

"Even for U-19, you are obviously playing for India and there's an emotion. You feel the pride from within to get an opportunity at this level."

The youngster conceded that he has completed a full circle, having started his U-19 career at the Wankhede Stadium and continued:

"When I started playing for India U-19, I started from here only and I'm standing at the same venue for the senior men's team. Hence, the feeling is excellent as there is a distinct pride in playing for your country. From the U-19 days, I worked extremely hard in the six-year gap and it has paid off."

News of his selection caps off a nice week for the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer after he fetched INR 6 crores in the IPL 2023 auction from the Gujarat Titans.

"Paras Sir's suggestions have been very helpful and I hope to get more tips from him" - Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mavi also revealed that he has been constantly speaking to head coach Rahul Dravid and recalled how well Paras Mhambrey guided him as the coach of the U-19 side. He added:

"It is a nice feeling to meet your U-19 teammates in the senior team (Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh) and I met them the first time I came here. I have also been speaking to Rahul Sir consistently, for instance, about my bad phases.

"Paras Sir was also present with the U-19 side and it felt good to work with him. I used the suggestions given by him in my career and I know I have done something good to get a chance at this level. Paras Sir's suggestions have been very helpful and I hope to get more tips from him."

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first T20I on Tuesday (January 3) in Mumbai.

Poll : 0 votes