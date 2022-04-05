"I would pick up ice cream, chips and cold drinks for the night" - Ishan Kishan opens up on shortage of food during his early days

Mumbai Indians (MI) star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has gone through a sensational past 12 months. From making his debut for India in T20Is and ODIs to becoming the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 mega auction, the 23-year-old has seen a number of highs.

However, the young southpaw also remembered his early playing days when he used to train at Ranchi and there was a shortage of food. Many cricketers have had to go through hardships during their initial days and Ishan Kishan was no different.

Speaking on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Ishan Kishan opened up about how he had to depend on others for food as he didn't know how to cook. He said:

"It was a big problem in those days. There were three players in the living quarters and it had two rooms. And the thing was I didn't know how to cook. So there was 1 guy who used to cook. My problem was that I was very lazy. I used to play and just lay on the bed."

Kishan also spoke about how he used to eat fast food from a grocery store to keep himself going. He added:

"I joined SAIL and it had a complex area where there was a small grocery store. I would pick up ice cream, chips and cold drinks for the night. I used to tell my family that I ate food as the senior downstairs called me to have dinner. However, it was only later that I told them that I didn't eat when I was there."

"People don't know what zone a player is coming from" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is known for being chilled out and sharing many hilarious moments on the field. He is seen as an entertainer who gets the crowd on their feet with his big hits. However, the 23-year-old feels people do not recognize how hard cricketers like him have worked to reach where they are as they get judged too easily.

On this, Kishan stated:

"People don't know what zone a player is coming from, how hard he has worked, what all he has gone through, even this has happened that he has had to sleep near the bathroom of the train."

Ishan Kishan also spoke about the hilarious messages he received after being sold to MI in the IPL 2022 auction for a whopping INR 15.25 crores. He added:

"But okay, you also can't blame people. They are also busy in their lives. They will see you in your free time and judge you according to that. It has become very difficult now. People think it is normal to hit fifty off 25 balls. 'You have gone for a lot bro, now learn bowling also'."

Kishan has begun IPL 2022 brilliantly from a personal point of view and currently holds the Orange Cap. His form will be crucial for MI if they are to make it into the playoffs this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra