"I had all those posters in my cupboard in my room" - Virat Kohli recalls childhood craze for posters and trump cards

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli reminisced about his childhood days and spoke about his craze for trump cards and magazine cutouts. The ace batter is set to represent the three-time finalists for the 16th consecutive season in their quest for silverware.

The former RCB skipper recalled how he and his friends back in the day were hell-bent on trump cards, such as 'Lex Luger' and 'Giant Gonzales', back in those days.

He also mentioned that he used to look forward to pictures of cricketers and athletes like Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati in the Sportstar magazine.

During the RCB team photoshoot, Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries:

"Trump cards were one of my favorite things to engage in with my friends, we used to hunt for those cards. It was a lot of fun, and for me, it was not much of posters with singers, or actors, or celebrities, but Sportstar magazine used to be big back in the day."

Kohli continued:

"So, I used to look for posters of cricketers or even other sportspersons like Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupati, so I had all those posters in my cupboard in my room."

The ace batter has spoken about what it was like growing up in Delhi in the past. He rose through the cricketing ranks in the capital city before his big break came in the form of the 2008 U-19 World Cup.

Interestingly, the Delhi Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals) had the option of picking the cricketer as a 19-year-old in 2008, but they chose to pass on the opportunity, leaving him for RCB.

"I was completely blown away, it was so beautiful, and

peaceful" - Virat Kohli on his recent visit to Uttarakhand

Kohli has been known to make little getaways with his family during the sporadic breaks he avails while playing cricket for the country and franchise.

The ace batter recently visited Uttarakhand on a spiritual journey and recounted the tale of finding a beautiful place in the middle of nowhere, which took his breath away. He said:

"We ended up going to one remote area in Uttarakhand this time around. We all go to famous spots, but the tucked-in, kind of beautiful places that you don't see so much. I was completely blown away, it was so beautiful, and peaceful and it was just so amazing to have this place in the middle of all the famous places that people know."

RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign on home turf with a massive clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2.

Will Kohli get his hands on the elusive IPL title this season? Let us know what you think.

