"I was pretty embarrassed" - GT star's stunning revelation after match-winning performance vs RCB in IPL 2025

England and Gujarat Titans keeper-batter Jos Buttler admitted to feeling embarrased after dropping a simple catch off Phil Salt during the IPL 2025 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, April 2. Hence, the Englishman was determined to score runs to make up for the mishap.

The incident occurred in the very first over as Salt danced down the track and swished at a length ball on middle and leg from Mohammed Siraj. Although Salt had got an edge, Buttler failed to hold on to the chance. However, the 28-year-old was dismissed for 14 soon after, meaning he didn't do much damage to the Titans.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Buttler disclosed how he barely landed his glove on the ball after the edge and that the Titans could've been chasing less if not for that dropped chance. He stated:

"I thought the bowlers did a fantastic job. We probably, if we fielded it a bit better, myself, looking at myself very much so, then we would have been chasing a few less. I was pretty embarrassed, especially with [dropping] Salty. He's a dangerous player. So the only thing I can think of, I was trying to throw it up to earlier, a bit like Herschelle Gibbs style [who dropped Steve Waugh in that fashion during the 1999 World Cup] but I didn't even... I barely got a glove on it, it hit me in the chest. But due to that embarrassment, I was pretty determined to try and score some runs."

With Buttler coming in at No. 3, he took some time to get going. However, he didn't stop after putting his foot down, finishing unbeaten on 73 to guide the Titans to an eight-wicket victory.

Mohammed Siraj ripped through RCB before Jos Buttler's heroics with the bat

Mohammed Siraj celebrates RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal's wicket. (Credits: IPL/ X)

After Titans skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first, Siraj, Arshad Khan and Ishant Sharma ripped through RCB's top-order, leaving them 42/4 in the seventh over. While Jitesh Sharma (33), Liam Livingstone (54) and Tim David (32) played courageously to take their side to 169, the total was never going to be enough.

Siraj won the Player of the Match award for his sensational figures of 4-0-19-3, including the wickets of Livingstone, Salt and Devdutt Padikkal.

