I would rather commentate than play cricket: 42-year-old Aakash Chopra lauds Pravin Tambe for playing in the CPL at 48

Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has mentioned that he would not even consider playing a cricket match at his age of 42. He said this in reference to the case of Pravin Tambe, who is plying his trade in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as a 48-year-old.

Aakash Chopra made these comments on his YouTube channel while lauding Pravin Tambe's spirit and love for the game.

"Pravin Tambe is real gold. 48 years and so many more days. I will not even think about it. Forget about me, no person will think about this."

The 42-year-old mentioned that if someone was to ask him to play a match, he would refrain from doing so and rather stick to commentary.

"I am 42 years old and if someone asks me to play an entire match, I would just fold my hands and say that I would rather do commentary."

Aakash Chopra holds Pravin Tambe in high regard for continuing to play while other cricketers much younger than him have taken up mentorship roles.

"And it is not just me. You see so many people who have become mentors of teams and they are not yet 48 years old. So, at the age of 48 you are playing cricket, Pravin Tambe you are great Sir."

Welcome to the party, India! We're delighted to see Pravin Tambe in Hero CPL for the first time at 48 years young - what a story!#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SLZvTKR pic.twitter.com/x2P73Epz2G — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

Aakash Chopra on Pravin Tambe's debut for the Trinbago Knight Riders

Pravin Tambe had given a good account of himself for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

Aakash Chopra appreciated Pravin Tambe's immense passion for the game of cricket, even though he was quite late to start playing competitively.

"He started very late but he has a huge passion for playing cricket. And cricket has also loved him, a little late, but nevertheless it happened at least."

The former KKR player expressed delight that the Mumbai leg-spinner managed to snare a wicket in his very first over for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, in a match he played as a replacement for Sunil Narine.

"He played in place of Sunil Narine and took a wicket in his first-over itself, I think. Pravin Tambe plays for Trinbago Knight Riders, a 48-year-old guy."

Pravin Tambe became the first Indian to play in the CPL when he turned out for the Trinbago Knight Riders against the St Lucia Zouks. Although he got to bowl just a solitary over, he managed to get rid of the dangerous Najibullah Zadran to give his team a timely breakthrough.

Pravin Tambe is just getting started! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XT0bNEtifE — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) August 27, 2020

The wily leg-spinner had given a good account of himself in the IPL previously, and scalped 28 wickets in the 33 matches he played for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions.