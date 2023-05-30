"I am ready to play for India, completely ready" - Rinku Singh on taking the next step in his career 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh stated that he is ready to play at the highest level in the near future. The uncapped batter was among the top performers among youngsters along with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in the recently concluded 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rinku was KKR's leading run-scorer and finished ninth in the Orange Cap with 474 runs. With Team India looking to pivot into a new direction in terms of a younger team during the buildup to the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rinku emerges as a solid option as a finisher in the squad.

While admitting that he is ready to play for the nation, the southpaw is maintaining his focus on his routine and processes for the time being.

Rinku said in an interview with News18:

"I am ready to play for India, completely ready. But I not thinking too much about it, playing for India now. If it is in my destiny, I will get it. I never thought before that I’ll hit those five sixes and never have I thought about getting selected for the Indian team. I just have a normal routine which I follow every day. Go to the gym, and train harder. If it is in my destiny, I will play for India."

He continued:

"The day I play for India, I’ll definitely invite my parents to watch me play for the country. My mummy, papa have never watched me play in a stadium, not even in the IPL. So I wish, I play for India as soon as possible and get the opportunity to have my parents there at the stadium."

Team India's next T20I assignment comes in the Caribbean in July, where they will also play other formats as well. A younger Indian team could be assigned for the three-match T20I series since the five ODIs and two Tests are crucial in the grand scheme of things.

"He is just another normal human being" - Rinku Singh on Shahrukh Khan

Renowned Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is among the KKR owners who share a close bond with the franchise. He has been through thick and thin over the course of the last 16 editions and was also in attendance during KKR's triumph over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the team's first match at the Eden Gardens in four years.

Shahrukh Khan also had words of appreciation for Rinku Singh after his match-winning exploits against GT. Speaking about the bond that the players share with the globally acclaimed actor.

Rinku said:

"He shares a good relationship with us. He is just another normal human being. Not like what people think about him. He meets everyone generously. It is always good catching up with him."

Rinku also managed to steal the headlines with his off-field exploits. The player shelled around ₹50 lakh to build a sports hostel for underprivileged kids in Aligarh.

Speaking about his decision to spend money on such a noble gesture, Rinku said:

"I discussed it with my brother, Masood sir and planned to build the hostel for those who come to Aligarh for cricket coaching. Also for the underprivileged ones. Just that whosoever is coming here must get a place to live and good food. That was the basic plan."

Will Rinku Singh be part of the squad that tours the Caribbean in July 2023?

