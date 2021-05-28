"I didn't realise pace is something that needs to be added"- Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar divulged that he was happy with the pace with which he was bowling in the first couple of years of his career and didn't think there was a need to improve on it.

However, the seamer soon realized that adding an extra yard of pace could make his swing bowling more lethal and as a result, he started to put in the hard yards to get his pace up.

After breaking into the Indian team scene, Bhuvneshwar Kumar generally used to bowl around late 120kph. However, the batsmen were able to adjust to his swing at that pace. The Indian bowler soon realized the need to work on his speed.

"To be honest, first couple of years I didn't realise pace is something that needs to be added. As I kept playing, I realised with swing I need to improve my pace because bowling in late 120kph or just 130kph, batsmen were adjusting to the swing. So, I wanted to increase the pace, but I didn't know how to do it. That was the general trend to train hard and spend time in the gym," Kumar said in a clip posted by SRH on Twitter.

How did @BhuviOfficial add pace to his bowling?



Hear it from the man himself 🗣️#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/O62WKhgoz3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 28, 2021

The 31-year-old added some extra pace and bowled around 135kph consistently which helped in keeping the batsman guessing.

"Fortunately, I was able to improve the pace and that really helped me in the later stages. So yes, when you have pace, not the express 140-plus, but bowling in the mid-130kph helps maintaining that swing and keep the batsman guessing," the seamer added.

"Have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection"- Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Tough fight last night, but what a fantastic win for us. Winning the match and the series, splendid feeling. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5qgu2wg7QK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 29, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was overlooked for India's 20-man squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Various reports have made the round that the Meerut pacer has given up on his Test career and is primarily focussing on limited-overs cricket given his recurring injury issues.

However, Kumar lambasted such reports and said that Test cricket continues to hold equal importance to him.

"There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on 'sources'!" Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote in his tweet.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be in line to make the Indian squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

The medium pacer will be keen to deliver after being ignored for the crucial tour of England.

Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”! — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 15, 2021

