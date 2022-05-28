"I was really excited to come in and play in the stadium with a 100,000 people" - Jos Buttler on playing in a full-house Ahmedabad venue in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler expressed his delight at playing in the presence of a capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Englishman made full use of the electrifying atmosphere by scoring his fourth century of the campaign and sending the franchise into the IPL 2022 final.

Chasing a below-par 158 for victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the tournament, Buttler recorded an unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries. This marks RR's first final appearance since the inaugural season of the competition.

Claiming that capacity crowds are what the IPL is all about, Buttler said in a post-match interaction with Sanju Samson:

"I was really excited to come in and play in the stadium with a 100,000 people. I thought the atmosphere was amazing. I just think having had two years of playing in empty stadiums, the full stadiums are what IPL is all about. I just felt excited, I could not control it."

The new venue in Ahmedabad hosted its first IPL match with the presence of the crowd. The stadium was used in a handful of matches for the first leg of IPL 2021. However, those contests were held behind closed doors.

The 100,000 capacity stadium is also scheduled to host the IPL 2022 final between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

"You finally won a toss, which I think was pretty crucial today" - Jos Buttler on Sanju Samson's luck with the coin

RR skipper Sanju Samson has had terrible luck with the coin toss over the course of the tournament. With only two wins out of 14 in the league stage when it comes to the toss, the skipper was once again on the wrong side of things in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens.

However, Samson managed to win the toss when it mattered the most and sent RCB into bat first in Qualifier 2. The RR bowlers, especially pacers, made the most of the conditions to restrict RCB to a below-par total.

Admitting that the result of the toss was crucial in the scheme of things, Buttler said:

"I feel tired, but obviously delighted. A great day for us, an amazing crowd, an amazing occasion. You finally won a toss, which I think was pretty crucial today. So, feeling good. "

RR will take on GT in the final of the IPL 2022 on May 29 (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

