"I really like the way he bats" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mumbai Indians batter's knock in SA vs AFG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Ryan Rickelton for scoring a match-winning century in South Africa's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹1 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year.

Ad

Rickelton scored 103 runs off 106 deliveries as South Africa set Afghanistan a 316-run target in a 2025 Champions Trophy Group B game in Karachi on Friday, February 21. The Proteas then bowled Hashmatullah Shahidi and company out for 208 to register a comprehensive 107-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Rickelton for helping South Africa end their recent indifferent run in ODIs.

"South Africa batted incredibly well and won this match because of their batting only. South Africa came into this tournament with extremely ordinary form. They came after losing even at home. So everyone was feeling this team wasn't that good as (Anrich) Nortje and Gerald Coetzee were also not there, although I was saying something else," he said (15:45).

Ad

Trending

"When they came to bat here, Ryan Rickelton was told he was Quinton de Kock's replacement. It seemed like he bats like that but he wasn't blooming. Sometimes it takes a little time. The way he was driving the ball and pulling the short balls, there are a lot of similarities with how Quinton de Kock plays or used to play. I really like the way he bats," Chopra added.

Ad

Ad

Ryan Rickelton struck seven fours and a six during his 103-run knock. He added 129 runs for the second wicket with Temba Bavuma (58 off 76) after Tony de Zorzi was dismissed for a run-a-ball 11.

"You can see the gap in Afghanistan's bowling when the pitch becomes extremely flat" - Aakash Chopra on SA vs AFG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Rashid Khan went wicketless in Afghanistan's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against South Africa. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra appreciated Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram (52* off 36) for playing crucial knocks but noted that Afghanistan's bowling was found wanting in Friday's 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

Ad

"Ryan Rickelton scored a century and Temba Bavuma scored important runs. Aiden Markram came later and hit a lot. Let's be honest, you can see the gap in Afghanistan's bowling when the pitch becomes extremely flat and there is no help for the spinners," he said (16:40).

While observing that Afghanistan were outplayed, the analyst wondered whether batting first might be a better option in Karachi.

Ad

"Afghanistan lost the game by a huge margin. From whichever angle you might see, South Africa were the stronger side. Whoever is batting first here is scoring close to 325 and chasing that has not been possible. It seems like the pitch slows down a little later, assists spin slightly, with the ball staying a little low. So maybe batting first may not be a bad idea as the dew hasn't had much impact," Chopra observed.

Rahmat Shah (90 off 92) was the only Afghanistan player to score more than 20 runs in the chase. At the same venue, Pakistan suffered a 60-run loss while chasing a 321-run target against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback