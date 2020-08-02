'I am really looking forward to playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL' - Ajinkya Rahane

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his eagerness to represent the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL this year. He termed it as a great opportunity for him to enhance his cricketing skills.

Ajinkya Rahane put forth his views about his cricketing career, including the upcoming IPL, in a freewheeling chat with Boria Majumdar on the India Today series 'eInspiration'.

On being asked how excited he is about playing in the IPL and the Australia series post that, Ajinkya Rahane responded that he is eagerly awaiting the IPL as he had not been able to work on his cricketing skills over the last few months.

"I am really excited about this IPL happening in Dubai. I am really looking forward to it because last 3-4 months I actually didn't do anything. I have been doing my fitness workout, Yoga, meditation and visualization. But cricket skill-wise I didn't do anything."

Ajinkya Rahane expressed happiness that international cricket has started again with the England-West Indies Test series, along with the news of the IPL likely to be played as well.

"When West Indies and England started, I was so happy that cricket had begun. And there is good news coming for fans now that IPL is happening."

The Delhi Capitals' new recruit added that he was looking forward to performing well for the team.

"I am really looking forward to play for Delhi Capitals, personally I have an opportunity to do well for my team.

Ajinkya Rahane observed that the Australia series would be an extremely important assignment, while mentioning that his current focus was primarily on the IPL as he didn't want to look too far ahead.

"Apart from that, from there we are going to Australia. What this lockdown and Covid-19 taught us is to be in the moment, so focus is on the IPL which is happening in Dubai and later on think about the important series happening in Australia"

Ajinkya Rahane on shifting allegiance to the Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane was playing for the Rajasthan Royals till IPL 2019

Ajinkya Rahane revealed that the Delhi Capitals' management had approached him while the former was playing for Hampshire in county cricket.

"I am really excited to play for Delhi Capitals. I got an opportunity last year when I was playing for Hampshire, Delhi Capitals asked me if I was interested to play for them."

The graceful right-hander opined that he made the switch as it presented him with an excellent opportunity to learn from some of the greats of the game like Sourav Ganguly, who unfortunately will not be part of the DC coaching staff this year, and Ricky Ponting.

"I took my time and I thought it is the best opportunity for me to learn something new, to take my T20 game forward. Now obviously Dada is not there, but that time the focus was if I can play under Dada and Ricky Ponting as a coach I could have done many things."

Ajinkya Rahane signed off by stating that the Delhi Capitals has an exciting bunch of young talent, with each of them being a potential match-winner.

"As a cricketer that's what you want, you have to learn many things, learn each and every day and take your game forward. As an individual I am really looking forward to play for DC. They have exciting talent, excellent bunch of players, everyone is a match-winner."

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 3820 runs in 140 IPL encounters, at a decent average of 32.93 along with an acceptable strike rate of 121.92. These runs include 2 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

The Mumbaikar was one of the mainstays of the Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup. But having moved to Delhi Capitals, it would be interesting to see how he fits in the already top-heavy batting lineup of the franchise.