"I don't see depth in Indian batting" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' weaknesses heading into IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has picked the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) lack of Indian batting depth as one of the franchise's weaknesses heading into IPL 2023.

PBKS released Mayank Agarwal ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. However, they were unable to acquire a frontline Indian batter as a replacement for their former skipper at the auction.

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings squad on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that they are short in the Indian batting department, observing:

"When I see their Indian batting - Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan. I don't see depth in Indian batting. I am trying to figure out who could be the other batter."

While acknowledging that Jonny Bairstow might not be available for IPL 2023, the former Indian opener highlighted that the IPL 2014 runners-up might have to include three overseas batters in the playing XI, explaining:

"This is how the balance gets spoiled because if you have only three Indian batters, you will have to play three overseas batters. You will play Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jonny Bairstow. If you have these as your top six and you keep Sam Curran at No. 7, how will you play Kagiso Rabada?"

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have reportedly denied an NOC to Bairstow to ply his trade in the IPL. On the flip side, Liam Livingstone, whose participation was also in doubt, will reportedly be available for the entirety of IPL 2023.

"You are seeing only Rahul Chahar as a spin-bowling option" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' bowling issues

Aakash Chopra added that the Punjab Kings do not have a prominent spinner apart from Rahul Chahar, stating:

"This team will not be complete if you don't play Kagiso Rabada. You are seeing only Rahul Chahar as a spin-bowling option. There is no other big name as a spin-bowling option and as the tournament progresses, then you start missing, that who can do the job for you."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that the Punjab Kings' lack of balance could prove to be their Achilles heel in IPL 2023, elaborating:

"I am seeing this team lacking in balance. I want Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran to play but if all three of them play, only one of Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jonny Bairstow will be able to play. That is the problem. There are multiple strengths but this problem is standing out like a sore thumb."

The Punjab Kings have only seven overseas players as part of their squad after the IPL 2023 auction. Bairstow's reported absence will be a further blow for them and they will want to name a replacement at the earliest if he is officially ruled out of the tournament.

