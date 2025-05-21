"I see Karn Sharma playing as the only spinner" - Aakash Chopra on MI's probable playing combination for IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will likely stick to their previous game's playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He reckoned that Karn Sharma would be the only specialist spinner in their bowling lineup.

MI will host DC in Match 63 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. With 14 points from 12 games, the hosts are placed fourth on the points table, and a win in Wednesday's game will secure them a berth in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that MI are unlikely to play more than one frontline spinner in their IPL 2025 clash against DC, considering the weather conditions in Mumbai.

"They are playing a match after 15 days. It seems like it's been a long time since they played a match. The team is good, and there is not much scope for change in the team. I feel the team that played in the last match, although I have forgotten the XI that played, will play now also," Chopra said (8:30).

"Ryan Rickelton will be there with Rohit Sharma. Will Jacks will be seen at No. 3, and Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir will come after that. Then Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. I see Karn Sharma playing as the only spinner because there is a rain fury. I don't think a lot of spin will be played in a rainy match," he added.

Karn Sharma registered figures of 0/13 in two overs in MI's IPL 2025 clash against GT at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6. The leg-spinner has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.08 in four innings this season.

"They have a lot of pedigree" - Aakash Chopra on things that go in MI's favor in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

MI have an extremely experienced lineup heading into their IPL 2025 clash against DC. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that the Mumbai Indians are slightly disadvantaged as they will play after a long break, Aakash Chopra picked home advantage and a formidable lineup as their two positives.

"Since Mumbai are coming after so many days, is that a disadvantage? It's a slight disadvantage because when you are in rhythm, you should keep playing. However, two things go in favor of Mumbai. Firstly, it's a home game. So they know these conditions well. Secondly, they have a lot of pedigree," he said (9:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the experienced players in the MI lineup shouldn't be bothered by the long break.

"You wouldn't say Rohit Sharma would be rusty because he is coming after 15 days, or Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya would be rusty, or Tilak Varma's bat won't strike the ball, or Bumrah's ball won't land, or Boult would have difficulties. These are seasoned cricketers. They have many champion players. So I feel Mumbai might not have that problem," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra picked MI as the favorites for their IPL 2025 clash against DC. However, he noted that the five-time champions are unlikely to finish in the top two even if they win their remaining two league games.

