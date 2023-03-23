"I am seeing this team far ahead in the race for the final" - Mohammad Kaif on the Rajasthan Royals' prospects ahead of IPL 2023

Mohammad Kaif feels the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will qualify for their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) final in the upcoming edition of the league.

The Royals were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. Sanju Samson and Co. will hope to go one step further this time around and win their second title, with their only other triumph coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on the Rajasthan Royals' prospects in IPL 2023, to which he responded:

"It seems the Rajasthan Royals will reach the final once again because they are an extremely strong team on paper. I am seeing this team far ahead in the race for the final. They have Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal. Yes Prasidh Krishna, who was a main bowler last time, is injured. Trent Boult picks up wickets with the new ball."

The former Indian batter pointed out that the Jaipur-based franchise has a formidable batting lineup to complement their bowlers, elaborating:

"They are a complete team. They have Buttler in batting, who wins the match alone if he fires. Then they have Hetmyer, who plays the finishing role. Sanju Samson plays at No. 3, his record is fantastic. He is also captaining well."

Jos Buttler, with 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05, was the highest run-getter in IPL 2022. While Sanju Samson (458) was the second-highest run-scorer for the franchise, Shimron Hetmyer played the finisher's role to perfection, with his 314 runs coming at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 153.92.

"The ball doesn't spin in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium" - Deep Dasgupta on Rajasthan Royals' possible issue in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals rely a lot on Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the bowling department.

Deep Dasgupta said light-heartedly that Kaif gave a biased opinion on RR's prospects, observing:

"This was an ex-Royal's answer. But the ball doesn't spin in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The spinners get hit there. It's very important to see what sort of pitches are prepared in Jaipur."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter was not too confident about the Royals making the final, saying:

"If they are the normal pitches, I feel the finals will be slightly difficult. They are a top side but the confidence with which an ex-Royal is speaking, I don't have that confidence."

The Rajasthan Royals have been hit hard by Prasidh Krishna's unavailability for the entire IPL 2023. Reports suggested that Sanju Samson's side might also miss Obey McCoy's services, but the West Indian seamer has joined the camp ahead of the tournament.

