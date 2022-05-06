"I sleep before the game and if I don't, I am grumpy" - David Warner reveals an interesting pre-match ritual in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Warner revealed one of his pre-match rituals following his side's win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Rishabh Pant-led team won the contest at the Brabourne Stadium to move up to fifth spot in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

Warner was in the thick of things against his former franchise. The explosive left-handed opener scored an unbeaten 92 to help DC post a massive target of 208. With the win, the 2020 IPL finalists continued their winning record at the Brabourne Stadium.

Claiming that he would become grumpy if he did not sleep well before the game, David Warner said in a post-match interaction with Shane Watson and Rovman Powell:

"Very happy we got the points, back in the competition now. Obviously, I would like to win every game which puts us right in contention. Obviously good to get the two points against my former team, to get one up on them. I always have got fire in my belly."

He added:

"It's just how I wake up in the afternoon if the bell boy does not knock on my door wondering to take my kit because he does not think I am playing. I sleep before the game and if I don't, I am grumpy."

Warner was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his exploits with the bat. Following his fourth fifty of the season, the Australian also rose to the fourth spot on the Orange Cap list as well.

"I did not need any extra motivation tonight, that's for sure" - David Warner on facing SRH

The long-term association between David Warner and SRH reached an impasse last season. The 35-year-old was dropped from the team and was replaced by Kane Williamson as captain as well. After not being retained by the Orange Army, Warner was roped in by DC at the mega auction.

Opining that he did not require any extra motivation while facing his former franchise, David Warner said:

"I did not need any extra motivation tonight, that's for sure. My job was to come out, obviously, we lost the toss, and try to get a great start in the powerplay."

He added:

"We always talk about if one person scores 80 and the other one scores 40, you're probably going to win the game. I thought the way Rishabh Pant came out and took out Shreyas Gopal was the turning point of the innings for us."

DC will hope to string two wins in a row for the first time this season when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium on May 8 (Sunday).

