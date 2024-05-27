"I still can't believe it" - Shreyas Iyer's sister reacts as KKR win their 3rd IPL title

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted history when they lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday, May 26. The Purple Brigade thrashed the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one-sided final by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lift the trophy.

Bowling first, the Knight Riders bowled out the SunRisers for 113 in 18.3 overs. None of the SRH batters could make an impact. Andre Russell picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana chipped in with two wickets apiece. In response, Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten half-century to take the team over the line inside 11 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also chipped in with 39 runs off 32 balls.

Congratulatory messages poured in for players across all social media platforms from all over the globe. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, also took to Instagram stories to congratulate the team.

Trending

"And it happened!!! I still can't believe it!!! I'm incredibly proud and happy for every one of you. You lifted the cup. Congratulations to the entire team," she wrote.

Shreyas Iyer's sister congratulates the KKR team. (Credit: Instagram)

Shresta also shared a short clip on her Instagram story of her brother waving at the Chepauk crowd after the scintillating win. She captioned the video:

"Aye, Aye captain!!! You and your team deserved this victory!!! Congratulations."

Shreyas Iyer waving at the Chepauk crowd. (Credit: Instagram)

"We played like invincibles throughout the season" - KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer after title win

Reacting to the victory, the Knight Riders skipper asserted that they played like 'invincibles throughout the season.' KKR finished as table-toppers after the league phase with 20 points from 14 games and won Qualifier 1 against SRH before routing them again in the final to lift the trophy.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the game, Iyer said:

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now."

Shreyas Iyer led the team from the front, aggregating 351 runs in 14 games at an average of 39 and a strike rate of over 145. He scored an excellent unbeaten half-century in Qualifier 1 to help his side clinch a comfortable win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️