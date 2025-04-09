"I am still unable to understand this team's batting order" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2025 loss vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batting order in their IPL 2025 loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He noted that promoting players simply to maintain a left-right batting combination does not always yield dividends.

Ad

LSG set KKR a 239-run target in Match 21 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8. Although the home team seemed headed to a win, they were eventually restricted to 234/7, losing the game by four runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered why KKR sent Ramandeep Singh and Angkrish Raghuvansi ahead of Rinku Singh.

"Ramandeep came up the order. Raghuvanshi came up the order and Rinku was sent down the order. I am still unable to understand this team's batting order. Even if you are seeing five or seven balls, you are doing wrong there as well," he said (12:50).

Ad

Trending

Ad

While urging the three-time champions to send Rinku up the order, Chopra noted that the left-handed batter might have won his team the game had he gotten more strike in the final over.

"I request with folded hands that you should send Rinku Singh slightly up the order. Mandatorily needing a left-right combination does not work out all the time. If Harshit Rana had given him the strike in the end, you wouldn't have lost by four runs. The run chase would have happened," he observed.

Ad

Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 38 off 15 deliveries after being sent behind Ramandeep Singh (1 off 2), Angkrish Raghuvansi (5 off 4) and Andre Russell (7 off 4) in the batting order. He faced only three deliveries in the final over, smashing 14 runs after Harshit Rana managed just five runs off the first three balls.

"Some of his pick-up shots go into the incredible category" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ajinkya Rahane's knock in KKR's IPL 2025 loss vs LSG

Ajinkya Rahane scored a blazing half-century in KKR's IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Ajinkya Rahane (61 off 35) for playing a free-flowing knock during KKR's chase in their IPL 2025 clash against LSG.

Ad

"Ajinkya Rahane is batting very well. He is batting with great freedom. He is using his bottom hand extremely well. Some of his pick-up shots go into the incredible category. He hit sixes with those shots. He got out eventually, but he is batting extremely well," he said.

While also appreciating Venkatesh Iyer (45 off 29) for playing a decent knock after being rightly promoted in the batting order, the analyst noted that LSG won the game despite an 'ordinary' bowling performance.

Ad

"Venkatesh Iyer was sent up the order this time. That was a good thing they did. He also scored his quota of runs, but wickets fell at the wrong time. First Ajinkya fell and wickets started to fall after that. Lucknow's bowling has been very ordinary. It's their weak link and it's getting exposed a little. However, well done LSG, you won another match," Chopra observed.

All the LSG bowlers, barring Digvesh Rathi (1/33 in four overs), conceded more than 11 runs per over. They conceded 22 extras, including 20 runs through wides, with Shardul Thakur (2/52 in four overs) delivering five consecutive wides at one stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More