"I think that batting at No. 5 or 6 will be great, but I am ready for any role" - Shahrukh Khan looks forward to playing for GT in IPL 2024 

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan was roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The new stint comes at a perfect time for Shahrukh, who is desperately looking for a reboot after an underwhelming year. Punjab Kings (PBKS), who had shelled out ₹9 crore for the hard-hitting batter at the 2022 mega-auction, released him following a couple of underwhelming seasons for the franchise.

Shahrukh came into the mini-auction as one of the biggest names in the uncapped category, and along expected lines, there was a bidding war for him. PBKS were interested in bringing the player back for a cheaper sum, but the purse-heavy Gujarat Titans showed their dominance to rope the player for a sum of ₹7.4 crore.

"The way Gujarat have backed players, I will be comfortable. I will be playing at No. 6 or 7. I have been a fan of Miller; he is a guy who comes in and wins big games. The way he has played for South Africa and GT… he is calm under pressure and that is what I will try to emulate," Shahrukh said following his acquisition by GT.

"Dinesh Karthik used me as a finisher for the first time at TN. He told me that finishers cannot look at their individual scores. I think that batting at No. 5 or 6 will be great, but I am ready for any role. In the TNPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, I have played up the order. I have been bowling well in the TNPL and that can be an add-on," Shahrukh said

The right-handed batter has shown glimpses of his ability in the IPL in terms of hard-hitting but has been unable to maintain consistency.

Shahrukh will fit right into the GT playing XI as they look to continue their life following the departure of Hardik Pandya. The franchise will now be led by Shubman Gill.

"When I came in, I struggled facing bowlers who bowled 140 km per hour" - Shahrukh Khan on his weakness

In the 2022 season, Shahrukh Khan struggled immensely in the bounce-friendly venues in Maharashtra and managed only 117 runs at a strike rate of 108.33.

His fortunes did not fare any better upon the return of the home-and-away format, leading to his release.

"When I came in, I struggled facing bowlers who bowled 140 km per hour. I have been working on that. I have also been working on playing left-arm spinners and leg spinners better," he concluded

