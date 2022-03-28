"I think we gave them 15-20 more" - Mayank Agarwal after PBKS beat RCB in high-scoring thriller

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal said that his team conceded 15-20 more runs despite securing a convincing victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring thriller on Sunday.

Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis made a slow start, scoring 18 off 31 deliveries, before shifting gears. He ended up scoring 81 off 57 deliveries, including three boundaries and seven towering sixes.

Du Plessis and Virat Kohli added 118 runs for the second wicket to set the stage before Dinesh Karthik finished off proceedings with a 14-ball 32-run cameo to take the total to 205-2.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPL #PBKSvRCB A spectacular run-chase by @PunjabKingsIPL in a high-scoring thriller sums up a Super Sunday A spectacular run-chase by @PunjabKingsIPL in a high-scoring thriller sums up a Super Sunday 😍#TATAIPL #PBKSvRCB https://t.co/7x90qu4YjI

Admitting that the wicket was best-suited for batters, Agarwal said that Du Plessis and Kohli threatened to take the game away from them. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Agarwal said:

"It held up just the one or two balls, but it was a very good wicket, and it got better batting second with the dew. We held our nerve and took the right chances - I'm glad it came off."

The newly appointed Punjab Kings captain added:

"I thought we gave them 15-20 more. The way Faf and Virat batted in between really took the game away from us. But I thought we did give away 15-20 more; so for us to come out and bat the way we did was really good."

PBKS were always at par with the required run rate, with their top three setting up the run chase for their finishers to complete the job.

Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith delivered exactly what was asked of them, taking PBKS home with one over to spare. Smith remained unbeaten on 25 off eight deliveries, while Khan chipped in with 24 off 20 as PBKS make a winning start to their IPL 2022 campaign.

A 'relieved' Agarwal admitted that the two points could be very crucial for them., adding:

"Definitely! Two points for us is very important. Nice to start on a winning note. Very good wicket - chasing 200+ is never easy, but I thought we batted really well."

"We trust our skills" - Mayank Agarwal after winning start to captaincy stint

The Karnataka-born Mayank Agarwal ruled out any chance of complacency cripping in the dressing room. He said that every player in the squad is capable of winning games.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Not a single half century from their batters but still chased down 205. This season Punjab kings will be scaring the other teams with power hitting. Brilliant chase. # Not a single half century from their batters but still chased down 205. This season Punjab kings will be scaring the other teams with power hitting. Brilliant chase. #

Mayank Agarwal concluded:

"It's a lot to do with the depth, but also we trust our skills. We've made it clear in the dressing room that whoever is out there is good enough to win the game. If it doesn't come off, it doesn't come off, but we are not going to panic."

Punjab Kings play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second game on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Bhargav