"I think we are going to see the best of him in IPL 2024" - Brad Hogg predicts a blockbuster season for Yashasvi Jaiswal in RR colors 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal will take the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the back of his exceptional run of form. The young opener was recently named Player of the Series for his marathon effort in the five-match affair against England at home.

Jaiswal has improved gradually since making his IPL debut for the franchise in the 2020 edition. He has forged an excellent partnership with Jos Buttler at the top of the order, and was in the race for the Orange Cap in IPL 2023.

Although RR failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in 2023, Jaiswal had a campaign to remember. Apart from amassing 625 runs in the season, he broke the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history and had also scored a memorable ton at the Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"I've been studying the RR team, and I could find only two holes in their lineup . They are set up by a very strong top order. Jaiswal has got extra confidence going into this particular season, the way his Test career has taken off. I think we are going to see the best of him in IPL 2024," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Brad Hogg also dissected RR's middle order and bowling attack. While he praised Ashwin's ability to play as a floater, he noted the lack of batting depth and Prasidh Krishna's absence for the second season running.

"RR have a well-balanced top six with Hetmyer, Parag and Powell in that line-up. The other thing I like about this lineup is that Ashwin can play as a floater. If they lose early wickets, they can drop their hitters down the order and Ashwin can come up the order. Their bowling, although quality, none of them can hold a bat," Hogg opined.

"Prasidh Krishna's injury really hurts RR, he could have had a real big season. I really like Avesh Khan, I think he is going to have one of the best seasons that we have seen of him," Hogg added.

Prasidh Krishna sustained a quadriceps injury during the 2024 Ranji Trophy, which forced him to be out of the IPL season yet again.

Avesh Khan, on the other hand, was acquired by the inaugural champions in a trade move that saw Devdutt Padikkal move to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"They have bought someone from nowhere" - Brad Hogg on RR's acquisition of Shubham Dubey

One of the surprising Indian picks at the 2024 IPL mini-auction was RR shelling out 5.8 crore for Shubham Dubey, who has hardly played any first-class cricket.

Brad Hogg notes that RR director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, will have to work closely with Dubey to get him ready for the upcoming season. The former player notes that the newcomer can play the role of impact player at most for RR.

"One of the major issues RR have is with their batting depth. They have bought someone from nowhere, Shubham Dubey. I've seen some clips of him playing tennis cricket. Yes, he can swing a willow, but I have not seen too much of him at first-class level. He can be the impact player for RR, I don't see him playing any other part than that," Hogg said

Hogg also opined that either Navdeep Saini or Kuldeep Sen can play the role of the third seamer in the playing XI alongside Trent Boult and Avesh Khan. However, he does not see the experienced Sandeep Sharma being part of the franchise's plans for the season.

"Saini might be the first choice for the third seamer's spot in the playing XI, he has got a little bit of experience at the international level. He will just tip Kuldeep Sen out for that particular position. But both of those bowlers, Saini and Sen, will have to do a lot of work," Hogg stated

"I think RR could go close to a Royal Celebration at the end of the IPL 2024, they will definitely finish in the top five for me," Hogg concluded

RR will begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.