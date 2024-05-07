"I don't think we should be too harsh" - Michael Clarke on SunRisers Hyderabad's batting in IPL 2024 loss to MI

Michael Clarke feels the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) batting approach in their IPL 2024 loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) shouldn't draw too much criticism. He cited issues in other departments as the primary reasons behind their recent indifferent run.

SRH set MI a 174-run target after being asked to bat first in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. The hosts then chased the target down with seven wickets and 16 deliveries to spare to climb above the Gujarat Titans (GT) into ninth position on the points table.

On the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Clarke was asked whether the SunRisers Hyderabad's one-dimensional ultra-aggressive batting approach is hurting them.

"I don't think we should be too harsh on the SunRisers at this stage. I think we have seen the best of them and then on a night like tonight we have probably seen the worst of them as well. I think there are areas they need to improve but they have got a lot of depth," he responded.

The former Australia skipper opined that spin bowling rather than batting is a bigger concern for SRH.

"They bat really deep. So that holds them in good stead. I think the one area that's probably glaring is their spin-bowling department, the options they have in their squad in regards to the spin bowling. I don't think we can be too hard on their batting. I think it's been a standout in this tournament," Clarke said.

The SunRisers Hyderabad opted not to field Mayank Markande in their bowling lineup in Monday's game. Shahbaz Ahmed, who conceded 11 runs in the solitary over he bowled, was the only frontline spinner in their playing XI.

"You can look at it two ways" - Varun Aaron on the likely discussions in the SunRisers Hyderabad camp after recent lean run

The SunRisers Hyderabad batting has been found slightly wanting in the last few games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Varun Aaron was further asked about the remedial actions the SunRisers Hyderabad might have to take, considering they have lost three of their last four games.

"You can look at it two ways. One is that you are losing, so you can look at all the departments which are not working for you, which weren't working for you, and you tighten the screws just before the playoffs, or you can get worried because your plans are not working and so you need to change something," he replied.

While opining that SRH head coach Daniel Vettori is unlikely to press the panic button, the former India speedster concurred with Michael Clarke that lack of bowling depth is the IPL 2016 champions' Achilles heel.

"Knowing Dan Vettori, he is not going to panic too much. He is going to tell the lads to believe in themselves and just go about the way they have been going before, and they will hit good. However, the bowling has always been under question and is still under question with the lack of a spinner and the lack of a fourth fast bowler who can really take the game away," Aaron observed.

SRH were compromised a little in the bowling department in Monday's game. They opted to use Sanvir Singh as the impact sub to bolster their score after a batting collapse and couldn't bring in a specialist bowler while defending the slightly below-par target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback