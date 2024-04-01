"I think he’s a genius at the dance"- Michael Clarke feels MS Dhoni shouldn't bat higher for CSK despite his cameo against DC in IPL 2024

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke doesn't think Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni should get a promotion in the batting line-up despite his fantastic knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

Walking out to bat at No. 8, Dhoni scored 37 runs off just 16 balls with the aid of four boundaries and three sixes. The way he smashed the bowlers left many scratching their heads as to why the veteran wicketkeeper batted so low down the order.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, Michael Clarke explained why he felt MS Dhoni shouldn't go away from the finishing role that he had mastered over the years.

"I don’t think he’ll come up the order. I think if there’s a game on the line and he needs to go up the order because it’s what’s best for the team, I’m sure he will. But I think just because he’s hitting the ball so well, I don’t think you’ll see him batting in the top five or top six. I think he’s a genius at the dance. He’s probably the best finisher I’ve ever seen. So, I think they’ll continue to utilize him in that role," he said.

While CSK lost the game, their fans were thoroughly entertained by Dhoni's sensational cameo. The former skipper managed to turn back the clock and Clarke felt that the response from the crowd didn't make it feel that Chennai had lost by 20 runs.

Steve Smith wants MS Dhoni on bat higher

Star Australian batter Steve Smith was also present in the discussion, but he had an opinion different from that of Clarke. Smith felt that Chennai need to use MS Dhoni's explosive ability better by getting him to bat higher in the order.

He shed light on just how difficult it was for Ravindra Jadeja at the other end to get the ball away while Dhoni picked the bones out of most of the deliveries he faced.

"Let’s get him up the order. I think he did not miss the middle of the bat tonight. I think Jadeja, throughout the other end, was actually struggling to find the middle. Obviously, in his first ball to the boundary and then from there, he just barely missed the middle of the bat. It was great to watch and I think the fans want to see him getting up the order and keep doing it more often," Smith opined.

MS Dhoni's heroics proved to be too little too late as Chennai didn't get the start they needed from the top order. The Men in Yellow will probably think about Dhoni's batting position, especially if he continues to time the ball so well.