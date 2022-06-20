"I think I could have scored more, maybe 200" - Yashasvi Jaiswal regrets not converting record ton in Ranji Trophy semi-final

Emerging batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had a memorable outing in the recently concluded 2022 Ranji Trophy semi-final. The left-handed batter was adjudged Player of the Match for his twin tons against Uttar Pradesh at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

Opening the innings for Mumbai in the crucial encounter, Jaiswal had to work hard for his runs, especially in the second innings. The 20-year-old player took his time and got off the mark after 52 deliveries, while skipper Prithvi Shaw took the bowling attack on.

Jaiswal add 181 runs against his name in the second innings as Mumbai qualified for the final on the basis of their first-innings lead. This was in addition to his score of exactly 100 in his side's first essay.

Claiming that he could have recorded a double century in the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal said in an interview with the Times Of India:

"I think I could have scored more, maybe 200. But that's fine. I am happy with my performance and the team's show in the semis. I am focusing on the final now. I want to carry on the momentum in the big match. I worked hard and worked on certain shots and techniques. With time, I have gained a lot of confidence. I trust my game and abilities."

Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh in the 2022 Ranji Trophy Final. The fixture is scheduled to be contested from Wednesday (June 22) onwards at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"I am honoured to see my name with legends like Sachin sir, Wasim sir, Rohit and Ajinkya" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

With his outing against Uttar Pradesh, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fifth batter to score centuries in both innings for Mumbai. He joins an illustrious list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

Expressing his delight after achieving the rare feat, he said:

"I wasn't aware of this record. When I returned to the dressing room, my teammates told me about this. I am honoured to see my name with legends like Sachin sir, Wasim sir, Rohit and Ajinkya."

Jaiswal faced 372 deliveries during his marathon 181-run knock in the second innings against UP. Explaining that it was his game plan to spend as much time at the crease as possible, the youngster added:

"I studied the wicket and realised that it was slow. When Prithvi got out, I discussed the plan with Armaan Jaffer. I wanted to give myself time at the crease because I wanted to stay in the middle for as long as possible. This was my plan. I know it took me a lot of balls to get off the mark, but once I was settled, I started accelerating."

Yashasvi Jaiswal recently spent over two months with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He revealed that he received a congratulatory text for his exploits from franchise teammate Daryl Mitchell. The New Zealand international is also on a purple patch at the moment, having scored hundreds in successive Tests in England.

