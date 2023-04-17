"I don't think it'll be his batting that stops him from playing" - Moeen Ali on MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali doesn't see why IPL 2023 should be MS Dhoni's final season despite his growing age. The veteran cricketer stated that Dhoni's innings against the Rajasthan Royals didn't surprise him one bit.

Dhoni showed glimpses of his old self during the home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals as he stayed unbeaten on 32 off 17 balls with three sixes. Although the 41-year-old couldn't take the Super Kings to victory, the signs were encouraging ahead of the remaining games in IPL 2023.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Ali observed that Dhoni has been batting unbelievably in the nets and thinks batting isn't an aspect that should stop him from playing.

"He could definitely play again next year. The way he's playing, I don't think it'll be his batting that stops him from playing, even if it's in two, three years' time. I wasn't surprised at how he played against Rajasthan. I've been watching him in the nets, and he's been batting unbelievably well. It's just amazing to see from somebody at that age. It's not easy when you come in so late - people forget that a lot of the time, but that's what makes him so good at his role."

Reflecting on the high-voltage clash between RCB and CSK, the 35-year-old said he is relishing the challenge of bowling on a flat Bengaluru wicket.

"The wickets look unbelievable this year. It's always been a good place to bat, but I'm looking forward to bowling there too. They're still the kind of challenges I really look forward to, bowling when it's nice and flat. It's a big derby as well, the South Indian derby; both teams have huge fanbases. It's going to be a good one."

The last five matches between CSK and RCB have seen the latter win only once. The Yellow Brigade are way ahead head-to-head with 19 victories in 30 games.

"To be representing Chennai at Chepauk, it's honestly pretty special" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Ali also claimed that playing at Chepauk fills him with excitement, given the fan base of the Super Kings. He added:

"It's unbelievable. To be representing Chennai at Chepauk, it's honestly pretty special. The way they've done the ground up, it looks amazing. The crowd and the support is some of the best you'll ever hear in your life. It makes you want to do really well for the franchise."

After a forgettable game against the Royals, the England all-rounder will be looking forward to an improved display.

