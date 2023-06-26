"I think about that line when I want to achieve something" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his love for Titanic's 'My Heart Will Go On' song

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal recently revealed that the 'My Heart Will Go On' song from the movie 'Titanic' is one of the songs he listens to when he needs motivation.

Jaiswal also stated that he loved Kate Winslet's acting in the popular movie. Speaking about his love for the actress and the song, here's what he said during an interview with The Indian Express:

"I watched the movie long ago. I don’t remember. I just like her acting and that’s all. There’s a line in the song: Every night in my dreams. I think about that line when I want to achieve something. I just like listening to that line and that song. That’s about it."

Yashasvi Jaiswal also mentioned that the song 'Aashayein' from the Bollywood film 'Iqbal' has also inspired him a lot. He remarked that he used to watch the Shreyas Talpade-starred movie many times during his younger days.

Naming his favourite Bollywood song, Jaiswal added:

"Aashayein from the movie Iqbal (2005). When I was a kid, I often watched Iqbal. I love that movie; it’s a motivational movie for me. The lesson this movie gives is that nothing is impossible if you trust your abilities."

Yashasvi Jaiswal was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter impressed many with his batting exploits, mustering 625 runs from 14 outings at an average of 48.08.

"I never thought I would score a 13-ball 50 someday, but I did it" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal further stated that while he never had a dream of playing at the Wakhede Stadium during his younger days, he was aware that he loved the game of cricket and wanted to make it big.

He emphasized that he will have to strive hard to be able to fulfil his dreams. The 21-year-old elaborated:

"I never thought like that (I will play at the Wankhede Stadium). I was very young then. But deep down, I knew that I have to play. I am still the same, in my mind, I know that I like cricket, I love this game, and I want to play it. That’s it. I don't know when or where my dreams will come true, but I must keep going on. In a true sense, no one knows, so there is no point pondering over it. I will keep trying. I never thought I would score a 13-ball 50 someday, but I did it."

It is worth mentioning that Jaiswal smashed a brilliant 13-ball half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. This is the fastest-ever fifty in the league's history.

Yashasvi Jaiswal received his maiden India call-up recently as he was named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.

