"I think matchups are overrated these days" - Arshdeep Singh has his say on left-arm factor and role for PBKS in IPL 2023

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has opened up about the advent of match-ups at the highest level of cricket, claiming that there is sometimes too much importance placed on them.

At the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the young fast bowler has another left-armer for company in Sam Curran. Like Arshdeep, Curran is an all-phase bowler who is bound to encounter positive match-ups at various stages of the innings.

The Englishman became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in December, when he was snapped up for a whopping ₹18.5 crore. Arshdeep would welcome having a player as credentialed as Curran alongside him in the bowling attack.

During a media interaction organized by Parimatch Sports, Sportskeeda asked Arshdeep Singh if he enjoys playing alongside another left-arm pacer to give him some support with certain match-ups. He stated that it doesn't really make a difference if the best names bowl well.

"I love the word "matchups" here. I think it's overrated these days. People do play according to matchups, but both right-handers and left-handers bring different skills to the table. As long as the team gets results, it just comes down to who's doing well. If the team is doing well with three right-handers, then left-handers aren't needed. And vice versa. Yes, we do need variations and things like that, but keeping things simple is the most important thing. Left-armers and right-armers are needed only if they are doing well."

Apart from Curran and Arshdeep, PBKS also have experienced overseas fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis. Irrespective of the playing XI they decide to put out in IPL 2023, death bowling is one base that seems like it will be fully covered.

Arshdeep expressed delight at having seasoned professionals alongside him and stressed upon the need to stick to the basics while bowling under pressure.

"It's great to have Sam and Rabada; both are world-class bowlers. We also have Nathan Ellis, who has done well for Australia and in other leagues. Sometimes when three balls go well, you want to try something different. It looks good to deliver several variations in an over, but sometimes being boring fetches results. Keeping things simple is very important."

Arshdeep Singh details playing alongside Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik for Team India

Arshdeep Singh has several experienced brains to pick when playing for Team India

Arshdeep Singh has brains to pick when he plays for the Men in Blue as well. India has quickly become a land of pace-bowling riches, and the quicks' numbers across formats over the last few years reflect that claim.

Speaking about the conversations he has with his fellow national pacers, Arshdeep detailed the different skillsets of bowlers like Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik. He also revealed that he goes to the veterans for guidance when things aren't going well.

"Siraj, Shami, Umran - there are many guys with different skills. Shami extracts movement from the wicket, Siraj is skiddy, Umran has raw pace. There is something to learn from everyone. Bhuvi bhai [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] and Shami bhai have so much experience. I go to them when I'm not doing well since they've gone through tough times and have experience. I take advice from them, particularly in the mental aspect. These small things help a lot."

Arshdeep Singh will likely be seen in action next during Match 2 of IPL 2023, when PBKS take on the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kings will hope that Shikhar Dhawan can lead from the front and take them to a playoff spot, something that has eluded them over the last few years.

