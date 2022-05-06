"I think the team could have declared after Sachin's 200"- Yuvraj Singh subtly criticizes Team India's timing of declaration in the 2003 Multan Test

Former Indian middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh criticized the thought process behind the Team India management and their timing of the declaration in the Multan Test in 2003.

Rahul Dravid, who led the Indian team in the match, infamously declared the first innings when Sachin Tendulkar was at the crease, batting on 194* on the second day of the Test against Pakistan. The decision was made right after Yuvraj Singh got out for 59 in the 162nd over.

Speaking to Sports18, Yuvraj Singh recalled the incidents of the day and said:

"We got a message in between that we had to play fast and we were going to declare. He could have got those six runs in another over and we could have bowled 8-10 overs after that. I do not think another two overs would have made a difference to the Test match."

Explaining the rationale behind his point of view on the matter, Yuvraj Singh further added:

"If it was the third or the fourth day, you have to put the team first and they would have declared when you were at 150. There is a difference of opinion. I think the team could have declared after his 200."

Team India eventually went on to win the match comfortably by an innings and 52 runs. The match was also remembered fondly by Indian cricket fans as Virender Sehwag hit his first triple century in the first innings of this encounter.

I think Pant is the right guy to lead the Test team: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has put his weight behind Rishabh Pant and backed him to be the heir to Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner opined that Team India management must get someone ready for the captaincy soon.

Observing the maturity displayed and the performances of Rishabh Pant in the longer format, Yuvraj Singh feels that the aggressive wicket-keeper batter might be the ideal candidate to become the next Test skipper. In this regard, he said:

“You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right? Then he evolved. The keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground."

"I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time. I don’t know what the support staff thinks about it but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team.”

Pant is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. After bagging 10 points from as many games, the Delhi side are in the fifth position in the points table.

