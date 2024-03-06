"I don't think that'll be a good idea" - AB de Villiers on Devon Conway possibly joining CSK squad towards the back end of IPL 2024

Former South African captain AB de Villiers believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will surely miss opener Devon Conway during the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He pointed out how the New Zealand batter has been a proven performer for the Chennai-based team. However, Conway has been ruled out of at least the first half of IPL 2024 due to a thumb injury.

De Villiers suggested that CSK should avoid bringing the southpaw into their playing XI towards the back end of the tournament. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

"Maybe there is an opportunity for the knockouts for him (Conway) to be ready for that, but missing out on so much cricket, possibly coming in with no form whatsoever. I don't think that'll be a good idea to try and get him available for the back end of the IPL.

"He's pretty much out of the IPL in my books. A big blow for CSK. He's been a very consistent performer over the years. He's been a great find for CSK and also New Zealand."

Notably, Conway was the leading run-getter for CSK in IPL 2023, having chalked up 672 runs from 15 innings at an average of 51.69. He was also the Player of the Match in the final against Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 47 runs off 25 balls.

"Fantastic news to all cricket lovers" - AB de Villiers on Rishabh Pant's comeback

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant is set to return to action with IPL 2024 following a lengthy injury-enforced hiatus. He was on the sidelines due to the multiple injuries he suffered during a horrific car crash in December 2022.

Much to the delight of fans, Pant is expected to take the field in IPL 2024 and has also kicked off his preparations for the season.

Sharing his excitement over the keeper-batter's comeback, AB de Villiers said:

"That is fantastic news to all cricket lovers out there, not only the Delhi Capitals or Indian supporters, it's great news to me and so many other cricket lovers around the world because this guy is absolutely magic.

"When he gets going, it's a sight to behold and it's one of the most beautiful things that you can be watching in cricket."

David Warner captained Delhi last year in Rishabh Pant's absence. However, the side endured a disappointing campaign, finishing in the penultimate spot in the points table.

