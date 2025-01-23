"I think Virat Kohli is the only option” - Former teammate backs star Indian batter as RCB captain for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers believes Virat Kohli is the only viable captaincy option for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for the 2025 season. The 40-year-old said that although the 36-year-old is approaching the end of his career, he seems inspired to deliver with the bat.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that Kohli will lead the team by example, suggesting that it would be a swansong for him if RCB win their maiden IPL trophy this season.

AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel:

"6:18 – Mujhe lagta hai Virat hi ek matr option hai dosto (Friends, I think Virat Kohli is the only option [for RCB’s captaincy choice). He is near the end of his career, more inspired than ever before. Till the time he gets the form, and score runs, we are used to watching him play match-winning innings. It’s like a swansong."

Virat Kohli has led the Bengaluru-based franchise to 66 wins in 143 matches at a win percentage of 48.56. He led RCB from 2013 to 2021, including the 2016 final, where his side lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Besides Virat, RCB have options like Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone among players with leadership experience.

The management didn't retain their outgoing skipper Faf du Plessis for the 2025 season. That came even after they reached the playoffs last season. The former Proteas captain was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for his base price of ₹2 crore at IPL 2025 auction.

RCB IPL 2025 Squad

Virat Kohli (₹21 crore), Rajat Patidar (₹11 crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (₹11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 crore), Rasikh Dar (₹6 crore), Suyash Sharma (₹2.60 crore), Krunal Pandya (₹5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (₹10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (₹50 lakh), Tim David (₹3 crore), Romario Shepherd (₹1.50 crore), Nuwan Thushara (₹1.60 crore), Manoj Bhandage (₹30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (₹2.60 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (₹2 crore), Swastik Chhikara (₹30 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (₹1 crore), Abhinandan Singh (₹30 lakh), Mohit Rathee (₹30 lakh).

