"I think this will probably end his journey with English cricket" - Kevin Pietersen on Jofra Archer's latest injury setback ahead of the Ashes 

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels that Jofra Archer's latest injury blow is the final nail in the coffin, in terms of his future in international cricket. The pacer sustained a stress fracture to his elbow that ruled him out of the English summer, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirming the same on Tuesday, May 16.

According to several media reports, Archer has been offered an outlet by the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise has reportedly offered the player a contract which would tie him down exclusively to MI and the sister franchises across various T20 leagues across the globe. Should the ECB desire to include Archer in their international squad, they will have to seek MI's approval first.

Opining that taking the franchise cricket route is the better option for Archer considering his history with injuries, Pietersen wrote on his blog for Betway:

"I'm gutted for Jofra. Absolutely gutted. I think this will probably end his journey with English cricket. "I know that there are reports around a franchise contract, and that would be the smartest thing for him to do now. Take six months to recover, select a few tournaments to play, and bowl at the speed of light for a few months of the year. He would earn good money and still have a career in the game."

Archer was in England's plans for the Ashes, but his injury forces them to look at other options. The Ben Stokes-led side are already concerned with recent injuries to James Anderson and Olly Stone during the County Championship.

"He should now just go and cash in as much as he can in franchise cricket" - Kevin Pietersen

Archer already represents the Mumbai Indians (MI) set up in the Indian Premier League and the SA20 League. Should he fully commit to franchise cricket, he will soon don the blue colors in the ILT20 as well as the new league based in the USA, the Major League Cricket (MLC).

Stating that Archer is not to be blamed for the apparent conclusion to his international career, Kevin Pietersen wrote:

"I think the longer form of the game has passed him by. I think English cricket has probably passed him by."

Pietersen continued:

"It's no fault of his own, he's just injury prone. As much as he would love to play for England, because I know that's his dream, it's probably finished.He should now just go and cash in as much as he can in franchise cricket. But first of all, get himself fit."

Should Jofra Archer part ways with international cricket and focus on franchise cricket to prolong his career? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes