"I thought that I was cursed in India" - Mitchell Marsh reflects on his IPL 2022 stint amid COVID-19 positive test

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has opened up on his time with the Delhi Capitals in the recently-concluded IPL season, stating that it was 'cursed'. However, the seam-bowling all-rounder admitted that he loved his stint in the tournament after recovering from an injury and COVID-19.

Marsh, who toured Pakistan before IPL 2022, missed the entire white-ball series due to a hip flexor injury. Following the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the all-rounder tested positive for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, the West Australian played some impressive cameos, including a match-winning knock against the Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Mitchell Marsh said he felt cursed by his time in India due to repeated setbacks. The 30-year old said:

"After my first couple of weeks there I thought that I was cursed in India. I got through my initial injury – which was very minor – but then to play one game and get COVID, it was a bit of a shaky start. But once I got going, it was nice to put a few consistent performances on the board. I absolutely loved my time there."

Story continues below ad

The right-handed batter played his first game of IPL 2022 against RCB but could not get going. With the Capitals chasing 190 for victory, Marsh struggled with a 24-ball 14 as his side fell 16 runs short of the target. He bounced back with a few cameos and a 62-ball 89 against the Royals.

"I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players" - Mitchell Marsh on Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Story continues below ad

The 30-year-old reflected on his time with Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, crediting the Aussie for injecting confidence in him. Mitchell Marsh added:

"Everyone speaks about him so much and what he's achieved in the game, but I got a real sense of how much he cares for his players – I guess that's probably what he was like as a captain and a leader of a team. Just the way he makes you feel – he made me feel like I was a really important player for Delhi. You gain confidence from that when a leader instills that sort of confidence in you."

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals 🏼



From one fast-bowling all-rounder to another 🤩



| We asked



#YehHaiNayiDilli | #DCSpecials

#OctaRoarsForDC | @TajMahalMumbai “He’s only got his best years ahead of him."From one fast-bowling all-rounder to another 🤩| We asked @ShaneRWatson33 if he saw a little bit of himself in Mitch Marsh and this is what he had to say “He’s only got his best years ahead of him." 💪🏼From one fast-bowling all-rounder to another 🤩📹 | We asked @ShaneRWatson33 if he saw a little bit of himself in Mitch Marsh and this is what he had to say 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #DCSpecials#OctaRoarsForDC | @TajMahalMumbai https://t.co/VAFsh3vBPe

The veteran cricketer will next feature in the three-game T20 series against Sri Lanka, starting on June 7 in Colombo. The all-rounder has also made the Test and ODI squads.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far