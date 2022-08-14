"I thought that if I roll the ball on the field, Rohit Bhai will be happy" - When the Mumbai Indians' skipper scolded Ishan Kishan

Young Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has been Rohit Sharma's teammate for the Mumbai Indians since his first IPL season. The youngster recently recalled the time he copped a scolding from the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Kishan, a newly-recruited cricketer back in 2016, was reprimanded by Sharma for rolling the ball along the ground while it was dewy. While the general belief is that moving the ball on the grass makes the ball old, the same cannot be said for when the pitch has dew.

Recalling the incident in an episode of Breakfast with Champions, the 24-year-old said:

"You know what I did one time at Wankhede? I was new, it was my first season and I didn't know anything. Now, to make the ball old, you usually throw it on the ground. So, there was a lot of dew in the match that day. And I thought that if I roll the ball on the field, Rohit Bhai will be happy that I am making the ball old."

Kishan revealed that he only realized what he had done when Sharma took a towel out and rebuked the youngster. He said:

"So, in that dew, I rolled the ball to him. He took out his towel and began cursing at me. Then I looked down and realized what I had done. Then he told me, 'Don't take it personally, it is just match-to-match."

The southpaw continued:

"Yeah, Rohit Sharma is chilled out. But his brain is always running on the ground. When he says a batter will hit in this area, usually it tends to happen."

Rohit Sharma has indeed been a highly influential captain in the IPL, which is evidenced by his success with the Mumbai Indians. While the previous two seasons haven't gone as planned, the veteran has led the franchise to five titles since taking over the leadership duties in 2013.

Ishan Kishan axed from India's Asia Cup squad

Ishan Kishan batting in a match in the recent England tour. (Credits: Getty).

Ishan Kishan made a brilliant start to his international career, scoring a half-century in his first T20I in March of 2021 against England. Since then, however, his performances have grown inconsistent, with the youngster also having a modest IPL 2022 campaign.

Although Kishan scored 418 runs in 14 games at an average of 32.15, he failed to produce impactful knocks. After losing his spot in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, the Patna-born player has promised to work hard to win his place back in the side.

