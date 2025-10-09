“I told him to come for COVID testing” - Arshdeep Singh reveals hilarious prank on PBKS teammate during IPL 2020

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is known for his funny nature. He revealed a hilarious prank on his ex-PBKS teammate Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL 2020 season.

Arshdeep Singh recalled how he called Ravi Bishnoi pretending to be someone else and asked him to report for COVID testing. The pacer had asked Bishnoi to get dressed in a specific manner as well. Bishnoi fell for the prank and went for the testing.

"We were in the same team in 2020, Punjab Kings. It was COVID time and we had a lot of testing. I figured out his hotel room. I called him and spoke as someone else. I told him to come for testing. He told he gave the test a day before. I told you have to come again in full sleeves, track pant, and shoes. He got ready and came," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'. (24:34)

Talking about Bishnoi's nature, Arshdeep Singh stated that he was the opposite of quiet and serious. He revealed how the wrist-spinner spoiled his spending habits during their time together.

"Quiet and serious? Both are wrong. We used to get daily allowance. I would save the money and ask my parents what they would want for them. Since Ravi came in, he spoilt my habits. He takes me for shopping and says we have to make the allowance zero before going home. He would tell me to take things even if I did not want them," he added.

Further, Arshdeep Singh also spoke about his India teammate Axar Patel. He revealed having had a lot of fun with the all-rounder. The pacer also added that Axar's laugh was different and such that it would make you laugh at what he said, even if you did not feel like laughing.

Arshdeep Singh on PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting

Ahead of the 2025 season, PBKS named Shreyas Iyer as their captain. They had roped in Ricky Ponting as the head coach as well. In the very first year, the duo of Shreyas and Ponting took Punjab to the finals.

Arshdeep Singh expressed that he found Shreyas Iyer very calm and positive as a leader. He also reflected on the thought process that the coach and captain followed.

"I found Shreyas pretty chill as a captain. He had a chill personality as well and was very positive. The combo of Shreyas and Ricky had the thought process that we would just win. I thought how could they be so chill and positive. But the moment we were on the ground they would switch, fully focused, in a calm way. Different personalities on and off the field," he said. (25:55)

The left-arm pacer also revealed having had a heated moment with Shreyas on the field. However, he stated how the PBKS skipper was a completely different person as soon as they were off the field.

"Once we had taken a review or something and I changed the plan. We had a heated moment on the field. But the minute we stepped out, he was like paaji what's the plan for tonight. I was like how can this be the same guy. You need a lot of control and it is important to leave things like this as a leader as well."

Unfortunately, PBKS lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Shreyas not only led from the front but also scored with the bat. He was their highest run-getter with 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 175.07.

