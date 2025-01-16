"I have been unable to figure out which number batter he is" - Aakash Chopra picks CSK player among India's future Test batters

Aakash Chopra has picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad among his future Test batters for India. However, the former India batter acknowledged that he hasn't figured out the Maharashtra player's ideal batting position in the game's longest format.

India lost 1-3 to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Veteran batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were found wanting in the series and the Indian think tank might have to find long-term replacements for the duo.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator picked Sai Sudharsan as a potential future Test opener for India. Chopra chose Gaikwad as another player who could become a part of India's batting lineup in Tests.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is an interesting player because he is extremely technically compact. However, I have been unable to figure out which number batter he is because he doesn't open when he plays for Maharashtra in red-ball cricket, but was sent at the top of the order for India A, and came down the order as soon as (KL) Rahul came," he said (6:45).

Chopra opined that Gaikwad's game seems suited to the longest format.

"So I am unable to understand how he is being used. He is not getting that many opportunities as well. He was the T20 captain and scored runs as well, but was dropped after that. However, when you watch Ruturaj Gaikwad playing, you see glimpses of the longer format being in his veins," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ruturaj Gaikwad knows how to carry responsibility on his shoulders as he has decent captaincy experience. He added that the 27-year-old is at the right age as a batter and that pure batting like his is required in Tests.

"I would say don't write his obituary so soon" - Aakash Chopra on Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal batted at No. 3 in the Perth Test against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked Devdutt Padikkal among India's future Test batters.

"After that, I am thinking Devdutt Padikkal. I would say don't write his obituary so soon because it will be slightly sad. He is a good cricketer. He scored 60-odd runs on his Test debut. Of course, he got out in the Perth match, but when you see him play, you feel he is technically strong," he said (8:10).

The former India opener noted that the Karnataka player is not a slam-bang batter.

"He is not a flash-in-the-pan player. He is not one who will only hit sixes. He plays well in days' cricket. Some people grow up on a diet of long-form cricket. He is not a two-minute Maggi noddle. He is a proper batter," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that people's opinions might have gotten colored because Devdutt Padikkal hasn't done well in the Indian Premier League lately and was getting bowled very often. However, he added that the left-handed batter shouldn't be judged based on his non-performance in the IPL and should be invested in.

