"I don't understand why a franchise like DC doesn't back Indian players" - Robin Uthappa blasts DC's team selection against PBKS in IPL 2024 

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa has criticized Delhi Capitals' (DC) strategy of fielding four overseas batters in their playing XI against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Delhi Capitals' 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign began with a defeat to the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 22. Rishabh Pant's return was marred by a successful run chase from Shikhar Dhawan and company in the first afternoon game of the season.

DC opted to take several radical decisions in the contest, starting with an overseas top three, which is a very rare sight in the IPL. The trio of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Shai Hope occupied the top slots, as regular opening candidate Prithvi Shaw was not even on the impact player list.

Although the new-look top order scored runs, it did not bode well for the franchise in terms of the balance. The middle order, including a rusty Rishabh Pant, could not handle PBKS' relentless approach. DC's fourth overseas option Tristan Stubbs also being a batter meant that they had an entire Indian bowling unit.

Robin Uthappa lambasted DC's strategy, calling for the franchise to make use of the Indian batters they have for the sake of the team's balance.

"Why don't you back the Indian players you have picked? I don't understand why a franchise like DC doesn't back Indian players. That's my problem with DC, they never try out their Indian lads," Uthappa said on Jio Cinema.

Apart from Shaw, DC have other young Indian batters in their squad like Yash Dhull and Kumar Kushagra.

DC also made a surprising move by introducing Abhishek Porel in the No.9 position as an impact player in the first innings itself. The wicket-keeper batter ended up scoring 32 runs off just 10 balls, propelling DC's score past the 170-run mark.

"Looking at Porel's technique, I think he can be a huge success at the top order. But how will you know if you don't try him out? Why not bat him at No.3 or 4? He came in as an Impact Player at No.9 and almost saved the franchise," Uthappa said.

DC's Indian bowling could not stop the stacked PBKS batting unit during the run chase as they scaled the target with four balls to spare. Ishant Sharma's ankle injury did not help their cause, leading to Rishabh Pant using Mitchell Marsh and Sumit Kumar in the death overs.

"When will you use the form of your in-form Indian players?" - Robin Uthappa questions Axar Patel's batting position

A blaring issue from DC's horrid 2023 campaign has seeped its way into the ongoing season already, which is Axar Patel's ideal batting position. The all-rounder had his best season with the bat in 2023, but had to settle at batting at No.7 again, where he scored 21 runs before an ill-fated runout.

"They batted their last year's second-highest scorer at No.7. When will you use the form of your in-form Indian players?" Uthappa said

DC will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Swai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, March 28, before moving to Vizag to play their first set of 'home' games.