"I used to take injections and play" - Suyash Sharma shares heartwarming RCB story amid stellar IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma revealed his hardships amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He shared a heartwarming story and credited the franchise as well.

Talking on RCB Bold Diaries, Suyash Sharma revealed that he took injections and played for two years. He spoke about how the team management sent him abroad for his surgery.

"It was going on from two years. I used to take injections and play. I was not able to find out what issue I had in India. Then RCB sent me to London for my surgery. There I met James Pipe (RCB physio). He and his family treated me like family. I had three hernias," the young spinner revealed.

Suyash went on to add how he was not expecting to play the first few games of the 2025 season. However, he once again expressed his gratitude to the franchise for helping him recover and take the field sooner than expected.

"I did not expect to play the first match. I had been told that you will play after 3-4 matches because it was a big surgery. But the way Pipe took care of me, I am very thankful that I came to this franchise. I am totally fit or I was going through this from the last two years and I had become used to playing in pain," he added.

Watch the video of this part of the interview posted by an X user below -

Suyash Sharma's impressive season for RCB so far

Suyash Sharma, who was previously a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was acquired by RCB for ₹2.60 crore during the mega auctions. The 21-year-old may not be among the wickets as much this season, but has impressed with his accurate and tight bowling under pressure.

He has played a crucial role with the ball in the middle overs, keeping things tight and not allowing the batters to easily cut loose. Suyash building that pressure on the batters in the middle has been a huge factor for RCB's success as a bowling unit.

As he has not picked up as many wickets (four from nine matches), his contributions may go unnoticed, but he has maintained an economy rate of 7.97, bowling many vital spells throughout the season so far.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More