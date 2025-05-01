"I used to take injections and play" - Suyash Sharma shares heartwarming RCB story amid stellar IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma revealed his hardships amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He shared a heartwarming story and credited the franchise as well.
Talking on RCB Bold Diaries, Suyash Sharma revealed that he took injections and played for two years. He spoke about how the team management sent him abroad for his surgery.
"It was going on from two years. I used to take injections and play. I was not able to find out what issue I had in India. Then RCB sent me to London for my surgery. There I met James Pipe (RCB physio). He and his family treated me like family. I had three hernias," the young spinner revealed.
Suyash went on to add how he was not expecting to play the first few games of the 2025 season. However, he once again expressed his gratitude to the franchise for helping him recover and take the field sooner than expected.
"I did not expect to play the first match. I had been told that you will play after 3-4 matches because it was a big surgery. But the way Pipe took care of me, I am very thankful that I came to this franchise. I am totally fit or I was going through this from the last two years and I had become used to playing in pain," he added.
Watch the video of this part of the interview posted by an X user below -
Suyash Sharma's impressive season for RCB so far
Suyash Sharma, who was previously a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was acquired by RCB for ₹2.60 crore during the mega auctions. The 21-year-old may not be among the wickets as much this season, but has impressed with his accurate and tight bowling under pressure.
He has played a crucial role with the ball in the middle overs, keeping things tight and not allowing the batters to easily cut loose. Suyash building that pressure on the batters in the middle has been a huge factor for RCB's success as a bowling unit.
As he has not picked up as many wickets (four from nine matches), his contributions may go unnoticed, but he has maintained an economy rate of 7.97, bowling many vital spells throughout the season so far.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS