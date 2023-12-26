"I’ve been blocked from everywhere so" - An emotional Shikhar Dhawan sends birthday wishes to his son Zoravar through Instagram

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan extended birthday wishes to his son Zoravar on Tuesday (December 26) through an emotional post on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee welcomed their son Zoravar into the world in 2014. Dhawan got divorced from Ayesha earlier this year and has been living away from his son for some time now.

Zoravar is celebrating his ninth birthday on Tuesday (December 26). On the special occasion, Shikhar took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish to his son.

The 38-year-old cricketer opened up about not getting a chance to meet him in person for a year. Dhawan also mentioned that all ways of communication between the duo were blocked for the last three months, which prompted him to use Instagram. He wrote:

"It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. 🤗

"Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely."

Dhawan continued:

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong.

"Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora ❤️ Papa."

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan has been away from international cricket for more than a year as the selectors have seemed to move on from him across all formats.

The rise in the stocks of youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan has played a role in the selectors' decisions. However, Dhawan is yet to officially retire from international cricket. He was last seen in action during IPL 2023 when he captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise.

It was a disappointing start to his captaincy reign at PBKS as his team ended up in the eighth position in the points table of IPL 2023.

The PBKS management retained Shikhar Dhawan for IPL 2024 and continued to show faith in him. The southpaw will be hoping for a much-improved showing in the coming season and repay the support of the franchise.

