"I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years" - Emotional Virat Kohli opens up as RCB end frustrating wait to win IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli opened up on ending a frustrating 18-year wait to win the IPL trophy. The 36-year-old stated that he has given everything to the franchise; hence, it qualifies as one of the biggest moments of his career.

The veteran's eyes turned moist as Josh Hazlewood all but sealed the win in the 20th over after only two deliveries were bowled. With the Punjab Kings (PBKS) needing 29 off the last six balls, the first two resulted in dots. Although Shashank Singh clobbered three sixes off the final four deliveries, RCB eventually won by six runs.

Speaking to Matthew Hayden after the game, Kohli said he always dreamt of winning the title with the franchise, having poured his heart and soul into Bengaluru. He also vowed to play for the franchise till the final year he features in the IPL. The right-hander said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Well, it's right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I've stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I've had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I'm going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL."

Kohli looked slightly off-colour with the bat but still top-scored with 43 off 35 deliveries. Cameos from Rajat Patidar (26), Mayank Agarwal (24), and Jitesh Sharma (24) lifted their side to a match-winning score of 190.

"I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Delhi-born cricketer also admitted that he thought this day would never come when RCB won the trophy, adding:

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling."

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-17-2.

