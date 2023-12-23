"I want to ask Gautam sir how to bring fearlessness in my bowling" - Chetan Sakariya on interacting with KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is keen to learn a lot from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor and two-time Indian Premier League-winning captain Gautam Gambhir. Sakariya was picked by KKR in the IPL 2024 auction and is looking forward to being groomed by Gambhir.

The Saurashtra pacer claimed that he was a huge fan of the former KKR skipper for the way the latter had his heart on his sleeves and the passion that he showed on the field.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Chetan Sakariya had to say about Gautam Gambhir:

"I have always been a massive fan of Gautam sir and just the character that he holds in front of the world. He has a fearless mindset that I want to incorporate and I want to interact with him personally and ask him just how to bring that fearlessness in my bowling."

Sakariya is also looking forward to learn a lot from Australian veteran Mitchell Starc at the franchise. He added:

"It's a great opportunity to share the dressing room with a wicket-taker like Mitchell Starc, who has performed so well for Australia and has picked heaps of wickets in World Cups. I am looking forward to trying to learn as much as possible from him on his thought process and ask him how he picks so many wickets."

Chetan Sakariya on the Eden Gardens surface

KKR's home ground, the Eden Gardens, has seen a variety of surfaces in the past few months. While the IPL 2023 season saw it produce high-scoring games, there was a lot of purchase for the bowlers and batting seemed difficult with grip on offer during the 2023 World Cup.

However, Chetan Sakariya isn't fazed by the uncertainty as he feels he has all the tools needed to adapt to whatever conditions are available come IPL 2024.

On this, he stated:

"It's a ground where as a batter you get value for you shots and as a bowler, you will reap rewards if you hit the right areas and lengths. So it's pretty much an even-playing field. I have the experience of playing at the Eden Gardens when it has been a batting paradise as well as when there has been a green pitch. So I believe I am ready for the challenge."

Having already played for India back in 2021, Chetan Sakariya would be hoping that he is able to have a breakout IPL 2024 season with KKR.

