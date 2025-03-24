“I want MS Dhoni to smash you” - KKR all-rounder reveals stunning chat with Rohit Sharma from IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh shared a stunning chat he had with Rohit Sharma when representing Mumbai Indians (MI) during a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. The then-MI skipper Rohit was surprisingly fine if Ramandeep was smashed by CSK legend MS Dhoni as long as his aim remained dismissing the wicketkeeper batter.

The match in question was the second meeting between CSK and MI in the IPL 2022 season. After winning the toss and bowling first, MI tormented the CSK batting lineup, reducing them to a dismal 80 for 8 in the 13th over.

Ramandeep had his first bowl in the 14th over with Dhoni batting on 24. Talking about skipper Rohit's conversation with him before the over, Ramandeep recently said on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast (via Hindustan Times):

"There was a good belief in my batting, but the crowd, you are bowling your first-ever ball, when in IPL, its a very different scenario because you have never experienced that in your life before. You don't know what is going to happen, the batter could have a good day. So when Rohit gave me the ball and Dhoni was batting, he told me in our first conversation, 'I want MS Dhoni to smash you'. Because they had lost seven wickets at that point."

He continued:

"So if they hit us, good, but if they get out while trying to hit us, then we will win. He already told me earlier there's no problem. Only a captain can give you that feeling, that freedom which you get in a team, it can only be given through a captain. He is a true leader."

Ramandeep picked up Dhoni's batting partner Maheesh Theekshana off his third delivery to reduce CSK to an embarrassing 81 for 9. They were eventually bowled out for 97 and MI completed the run-chase in a mere 14.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Ramandeep moved to KKR after two seasons with MI

Ramandeep Singh has become among the best fielders in the IPL [Credit: Getty]

Ramandeep Singh played only five games for MI in IPL 2022, finishing with 45 runs and six wickets. Despite being back with the franchise for his second IPL season in 2023, the 27-year-old could not make the playing XI in a single game.

Ramandeep was acquired by KKR for the 2024 season and both parties benefitted massively from the association. The all-rounder became the side's designated finisher at No. 7 and 8, scoring 125 runs at an incredible strike rate of 201.61 in 15 outings.

His blistering cameos played a crucial role in KKR's dominant season which ended with a third IPL title. The franchise retained Ramandeep for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

He played KKR's first outing of the 2025 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring a scratchy 9-ball 6*. The defending champions suffered a massive seven-wicket defeat to open their campaign on a poor note in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

