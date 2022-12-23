"I want to see that franchise lifting the cup" - Chris Gayle on his love for RCB

West Indies legend Chris Gayle recently expressed his love for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), saying that it will always be his team.

Gayle joined RCB in 2011 and played some of his best knocks for them. He amassed 3163 runs in 84 innings, including 19 half-centuries. The southpaw also won the Orange Cap while playing for them in 2011 and 2012, scoring 608 and 733 runs, respectively.

Talking about his love for the Royal Challengers, the West Indian stressed that RCB will always be his team and he wants them to win a trophy. In an exclusive interview with CricketNext.com, Gayle said:

"We wanted to win the trophy but that didn’t just happen. I want to see that franchise lifting the cup. RCB will always be my team. I love that franchise and I’m glad that I was a part of it."

He also spoke about his relationship with RCB legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"I had some great moments not just with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but also other players in the franchise," he continued. "In RCB, I met Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul. Those guys were also fantastic. And of course, it was great to share the dressing room with the two greats, Kohli and ABD. We used to learn from each other."

While De Villiers hung up his boots after the 2020 IPL season, Kohli continues to remain an integral part of the side. However, he relinquished the leadership duties after IPL 2022, which was later handed to Faf du Plessis.

"It was great to become the highest scorer in the IPL" - Chris Gayle on his 175*

The Jamaican still holds the record for the highest score in an innings when he smashed an unbeaten 175 against Sahara Pune Warriors at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2013. Gayle hammered 13 sixes and 17 sixes in that innings.

When quizzed about picking his best knock between the triple century and the unbeaten 175, Gayle said:

"You know how hard it is to score triple centuries (laughs). 175* (in IPL) can be scored in less than an hour but triple centuries take a day and a half. But having said that, 175 was fantastic as well. It was great to become the highest scorer in the IPL. Chinnaswamy stadium has great atmosphere, great fans."

Gayle also stressed that the landmark will be broken, saying that the record are meant to be broken.

"Absolutely," he continued. "I have said this earlier as well. It can be broken. It would be interesting to when it will be broken and who breaks it. Records are meant to be broken. It’s definitely reachable."

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is second on the list of highest run-scorer with an unbeaten 158 while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first-ever IPL game in 2008.

