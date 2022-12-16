“I wanted to let you know I care” – Virender Sehwag posts special birthday wish for wife Aarti

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has shared a special birthday wish for his wife Aarti, who turned 42 on Friday, December 16. Sharing multiple pictures on Instagram, Sehwag wrote:

“With as much love as I can share, I wanted to let you know I care. Sending lots of love your way. On your very special day! Happy Birthday, sweetheart.”

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also wished Aarti on the special occasion. He commented:

“Wish Aarti a happy birthday ..”

The couple tied the knot in April 2004. They have two sons, Aryavir and Vedant, born in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Sehwag was last seen playing for the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of Legends League Cricket. Since his retirement from international cricket in 2015, he has been working as a cricket commentator but usually spends quality time with family.

Virender Sehwag only Indian cricketer to hit 2 triple centuries

Virender Sehwag, who was known for his entertaining knocks throughout his career, is the only Indian batter to hit two triple centuries in Test cricket. Overall, he was the fourth batter to register the epic feat following Don Bradman, Chris Gayle, and Brian Lara.

The right-hander scored 309 against Pakistan in Multan (2004) and 319 against South Africa in Chennai (2008). He missed out on his third triple ton, scoring 293 against Sri Lanka at Brabourne Stadium (2009).

The veteran represented India in 104 Tests, amassing 8586 runs at an average of 49.34, including 23 tons and 32 half-centuries.

The Delhi batter also enjoyed a fruitful ODI career, scoring 8273 runs in 251 ODIs, which included 15 centuries and 38 fifties. He was among the few batters to have scored a double century in 50-over cricket, which came against West Indies in Indore (2011). In addition, he represented India in 19 T20Is.

Virender Sehwag won the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) and ODI World Cup (2011) under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He also enjoyed a successful IPL career, with 2728 runs in 104 games, including two hundreds and 16 half-centuries.

