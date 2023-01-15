"I will concede runs when I bowl at my pace, so let the people say what they want to" - Umran Malik 

Team India speedster Umran Malik addressed the concerns surrounding his economy that come with his express pace. The right-arm pacer has been heavily among the wickets in his initial months as an Indian player but has conceded runs along with it as well.

In the seven ODIs he has played so far, he has claimed 12 wickets and is yet to emerge wicketless in an encounter. However, his economy of 6.31 is slightly steep from the demands of the team. Opposition batters have often used the extra pace to their benefit but have found themselves beaten by it as well.

Bowling the majority of the overs in the middle overs while spin bowling takes care of the other end, Umran Malik emerges as an attacking option, which India want to dominate.

Umran Malik stated runs are bound to be conceded by his sheer pace, but he does not pay heed to the naysayers and aims to pick wickets for the side in the middle overs. He told the broadcasters in a pre-match interview ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka:

"You have to be physically and mentally strong to bowl fast consistently. I am bowling fast in the middle overs and getting wickets for my team. I will concede runs when I bowl at my pace, so let the people say what they want to, I only want to bowl well with good rhythm and work hard, whenever I am with the team. We will continue to stick with our plans."

With Jasprit Bumrah currently out injured and Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemingly not part of the plans, the Jammu and Kashmir-born player has earned a consistent run of games.

In the most recent contest against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Team India were able to restrict the visitors to 215, but the pacer held an economy of almost seven while claiming two wickets.

"It is a proud feeling for me because playing for India was my dream" - Umran Malik

The speedster ventured into the national side on the back of his exploits for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He earned his maiden call-up ahead of the home series against South Africa but had to wait a while before making his first appearance.

BCCI @BCCI



Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav come in to the XI.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI.Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav come in to the XI.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R… #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI.Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav come in to the XI.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-3R… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/4TNIPSezrI

Sharing the experience of being with the Indian team, Malik said:

"I started with the IPL, since then I have been associated with the Indian team, so it is a proud feeling for me because playing for India was my dream. I have been doing well so far and I will continue to do well, whenever I get the opportunity."

Umran Malik has been rested for the final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the pacer, Hardik Pandya has also been rested. India already has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Will Umran Malik be given a long rope in the Indian side? Let us know what you think.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes